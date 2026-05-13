Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Paul B. Cohen
6h

Seeing how this work is not understood by the mainstream, neither does it gather eyeballs because people are like herd animals and follow those who lead them. No one is leading them here. That’s simply the way it is, no condemnation of the masses who miss out. All will be made manifest in good time.

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