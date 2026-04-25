Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

2 Comments

User's avatar
Justice for Israel's avatar
Justice for Israel
3d

GeoStrat ran circles around the MSM. Your readers can truly say, "We read it here first!"

Reply
Share
John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
4d

The choral music is a nice touch. Both an ending and a beginning. I can't wait to see what's on the other side of Trump's python-squeeze.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Geostrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005 · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture