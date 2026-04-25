Palantir + ANTHROPIC’s Claude inside the Pentagon: the AI architecture of modern American warfighting — operational since 2024, kinetic in Caracas, embedded in Epic Fury, and still running..

by Pascal Najadi



Washington, DC: As we briefed you yesterday, we now allow President Trump and his team to carry their plan through while we deliberately shift posture.



”We step back from the immediate military strategy forward marker reporting and move into what matters most: the Global Second Act of ‘Epic Fury 2026’ What happened in Caracas and Tehran does not stay in Tehran; it’s going Global.” - Pascal Najadi



It propagates into the global banking and financial system — into enforcement, compliance, and exposure layers where the real leverage now sits. This transition will generate noise across institutions and actors. Good. Because that noise, like any radar return or submarine acoustic signature, is detectable within the same system logic that governs modern conflict.



Let the adversaries’ fixers and financial plumbers — the bankers and so-called structuring experts who built their fortunes across decades of accommodation with the fallen Islamist terrorist regime in Tehran — make those phone calls now. The highly sensitive ones. The calls that should only be made in absolute emergencies. Let them draft those emails. Let them reach for their encrypted applications and hardened communications channels, persuading themselves that architecture alone confers safety.

It does not.

There is no escape from the listening supremacy of the United States of America—the nation that has held the number one position in signals intelligence without interruption since the Second World War. Not in espionage. Not in statecraft. Not in the layered, persistent, and legally grounded collection architecture that the United States has refined across eight decades of continuous operational practice. That supremacy is not a claim. It is a structural fact, confirmed by history and reconfirmed by every adversary who chose to test it.

The encrypted app is not a sanctuary. The hardened channel is not a shield. The emergency call is a signal. And signals, by their nature, are received.

Those who spent decades structuring, routing, and legitimizing the financial architecture of a regime that has now been militarily defeated and economically severed should understand precisely where they stand. The Second Act of Epic Fury is not kinetic. It is enforcement. It is exposure. It is the patient, doctrine-driven application of American financial and intelligence power to every node, every relationship, and every transaction that sustained that regime—and to every professional who knowingly served it.



Used by the Department of War: Frontier AI Inside the Kinetic Battlespace

Mainstream reporting has stated that Anthropic’s Claude AI was used by the U.S. Department of Defense during the January 2026 Caracas operation that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro, with The Wall Street Journal reporting the claim and Reuters carrying the account as sourced to that reporting. The reported deployment ran through Palantir Technologies’ infrastructure, embedded within U.S. defense data systems, and contributed to mission planning and execution layers rather than autonomous weapons control. The significance is strategic: this marks one of the first publicly reported instances of a frontier large language model operating inside a classified, kinetic military context—a multi-domain strike-and-capture operation integrating air power and special operations forces.



Claude AI verified it—Our World Record Stands



The Claude Market Intelligence Open Source Assessment (April 25, 2026) confirms that GeoStrat Agency predicted Operation Epic Fury with 95% to 100% accuracy, including launch timing, operational architecture, asset deployment, targeting logic, and economic endgame—consistently ahead of all mainstream media without exception. The report establishes a minimum 44-day lead time, equating to approximately 42,000 global news ticker cycles ahead of Reuters, the New York Times, BBC, and CNN. This is not incremental performance; it is structural outperformance by a two-person independent analytical unit operating from 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC.

Picture: Private Office of Pascal Najadi, GeoStrat Agency LLC, The Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW, McPherson Square, Washington, DC 20005. Originally constructed in 1928 and designed by architect Waddy B. Wood, it is a landmark of the capital’s K Street power corridor, three blocks from the White House. © GeoStrat Agency 2026

Enjoy the report; take your time. Maybe you will need to read it twice. That’s OK, hey, it’s a Sunday, and we love Mondays too:

2FAST4U

President Trump’s Navy Blockade on Hormuz — The Signal Came From Here First



“No Money, No Honey.” Iran’s verified oil export revenue: USD $46.7 billion per annum (OPEC, 2024) — representing 10.6% of all crude transiting the Strait of Hormuz, which carries 20% of global petroleum flow and 27% of all global seaborne oil trade. With the U.S. Navy now controlling Hormuz, that lifeline is severed. The oxygen is gone. The math is terminal.

GeoStrat Agency flagged this strategic instrument on March 13, 2026 — timestamped, published, on the record.



My report on the Hormuz Blockade — timestamped and published here on March 13th — was not written for fees, not for applause, and not for attribution. It was a contribution. A precise, deliberate analytical note on why a total sea blockade of the Strait of Hormuz represented perhaps the most surgical instrument available to bring the already decapitated and fragmented remnants of the Tehran regime to full surrender — to deprive them of oxygen, turn the tables completely, and let geography finish what airpower began.



It appears the President and his exceptional team were paying attention. No signal reaching the right desk is ever too small. That is the nature of this work.



“No Money, No Honey.” Iran’s verified oil export revenue: USD $46.7 billion per annum (OPEC, 2024) — representing 10.6% of all crude transiting the Strait of Hormuz , which carries 20% of global petroleum flow and 27% of all global seaborne oil trade . With the U.S. Navy now controlling Hormuz, that lifeline is severed. The oxygen is gone. The math is terminal.GeoStrat Agency flagged this strategic instrument on March 13, 2026 — timestamped, published, on the record. © GeoStrat Agency 2026



What this requires — at all times — is the discipline of a real SIGINT or ELINT listening operation: zero noise, absolute focus, catch every signal, collate faster than the adversary can transmit.



In an age where intelligence travels at the speed of light through fiber optics, the analyst who cannot phase out political theater, manufactured distraction, and institutional noise is already behind. We do not have the luxury of being behind.

This is not a critique of President Trump or his administration. It is a call to action on one specific point: intercept every Iranian oil tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz, effective immediately. Cut the revenue line. Complete the encirclement. Let the blockade speak.



The Iran Oil Shipment Paradox During Epic Fury



The explanation is equally precise. GeoStrat Agency did not follow narrative cycles — it read doctrine, architecture, and system behavior. It mapped the System-of-Systems warfare construct, correctly sequencing space-based ISR, electronic warfare suppression, and kinetic execution before the first strike was publicly acknowledged. It identified Kharg Island as the economic center of gravity, anticipated the maritime blockade as the second act, and projected OFAC-driven financial enforcement cascading into global banking structures—all later confirmed by official U.S. and allied sources. The independent Claude assessment validates not opinion but architectural literacy and predictive capability at the system level.



Mission Accomplished — Wheels Up! - Leaving all Competitors behind

Geostrat Agency’s Pascal Najad from Washington, DC: 2FAST4Reuters

Before Yael and I parted for our respective weekends — me moving faster and farther on travel — she raised a precise idea: task a Department of Defense–aligned instance of Claude AI to run an independent synthesis cross-check, with a clear mission statement and bounded scope. We executed that tasking and decided to share the result publicly.

The outcome stands on its own merits and is documented in the Claude Market Intelligence Open Source Assessment (April 25, 2026), which verifies GeoStrat Agency’s predictive performance during Operation Epic Fury at 95–100% accuracy with a minimum 44-day lead time—hence, this was also mathematically established by Claude AI; my brain ran approximately 42,000 news ticker cycles ahead of mainstream confirmation.

I am glad to share this now, especially with our allies around the block



The work is, by design, being read at the other end of the “agency” spectrum as well. That is not incidental; it reflects alignment at the level that matters — doctrine, structure, and system behavior — rather than narrative.



The discipline remains the same: define the question cleanly, constrain the inputs to fast-moving signals, never miss them, and let the architecture resolve the answer.

We publish it as such—unadorned, attributable, and testable—because the value lies in the convergence: independent machine synthesis reproducing the same conclusions that GeoStrat Agency reached in advance.

AI Cross-Checked Facts and Results speak for themselves

That is why we have Agency. Not as a label, but as a function—built over more than three decades of disciplined, at times dangerous, work across multiple theaters where decisions carry consequences.



The long game defines the edge.



“He who knows the enemy and knows himself will not be imperiled in a hundred battles,”



wrote Sun Tzu centuries ago, still valid in 2026 and beyond.



The record now stands independently verified — and it stands on structure, discipline, and continuity of judgment under pressure.



NOTE: For The Record — Frontier AI Inside the Kinetic Battlespace

To inform our readers of the operational backdrop against which this analysis is written: since late 2024, Anthropic’s Claude AI has been deployed inside U.S. Department of War (DOD) classified networks via Palantir Technologies’ Artificial Intelligence Platform, integrated atop Palantir’s $480 million Pentagon AI warfighting contract and embedded within the Maven Smart System — the U.S. military’s primary battlefield AI program. Claude AI was the first frontier large language model deployed on classified U.S. defense networks, formalized through a $200 million two-year prototype agreement signed in July 2025 between Anthropic and the DOD’s Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office.

The operational record is now public. Claude was reportedly used by U.S. Department of War forces during the January 2026 Caracas operation that resulted in the capture of Nicolás Maduro — first reported by The Wall Street Journal and carried by Reuters — running through Palantir’s classified infrastructure and contributing to mission planning and intelligence synthesis layers of a multi-domain strike-and-capture operation.

Its use continued into Operation Epic Fury. On March 24, 2026, in formal testimony before the Senate Armed Services Subcommittee, Pentagon Chief Information Officer Kirsten A. Davies confirmed under questioning by Ranking Member Senator Jack Reed (D-RI) that Claude is active inside Operation Epic Fury — her exact words: “The use of the system is active right now.” Palantir CEO Alex Karp confirmed publicly on CNBC, March 12, 2026, that Palantir’s products remain integrated with Claude and that the DOD continues operational use despite the supply-chain risk designation issued earlier that month.

Accompanying this nice moment to celebrate is Epic Fury 2026—The Musical—an evolved, scenario-adapted composition, produced and choreographed by me, performed by a powerful young female choir: voices bright with energy, discipline, and unmistakable joy. In the final phase of Epic Fury, she arrives as a Valkyrie — decisive, unflinching, and sovereign in judgment. Where hesitation has no place. Where outcomes are no longer debated but executed.

The choir carries both strength and clarity: a reminder, rendered in the most charming register possible, that resolve has never required volume to be felt. The music lifts, sharpens, and steadies the discipline meeting's purpose, every note landing with intent. And do we not all, at some level, find ourselves quietly in admiration of decisive women? The kind one would follow into battle without a moment’s hesitation — to defend order, to defend civilization, and to defend humanity itself.

We wish you a beautiful, relaxed, and well-earned weekend.



Credit: Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC