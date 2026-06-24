by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: On 23 June 2026, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte sat down on Fox News “Special Report,” on the eve of his meeting with President Donald J. Trump, and delivered what may be the most self-defeating performance of his tenure. He praised the Commander-in-Chief.



He called the President’s Iran campaign exactly what was necessary. He called allied defense spending staggering. He told the audience he understands the President’s disappointment with NATO, then waved it away as a handful of isolated cases. Watch it again. This was not hostility. For the alliance, it was something worse.



Praise Is Not The Problem

Let me be plain, so there is no confusion. Praising this President is not the offense. This is an exceptional man and an exceptional Commander-in-Chief, and I have said so myself—gladly, in my own hand.



For his 80th birthday on June 14, 2026, I wrote to President Trump to congratulate him, out of pure admiration for what he has done for all of us. I claim no medal for it. That is simply good upbringing and good manners, nothing more—warmth and affection set down on paper for a great American leader.



So understand me clearly: I am the last man to begrudge anyone an honest word of respect for this President.





The Tell: A Non-Combatant Hands Out Grades

Here is what I saw. A man fresh from the five-star comfort of the Brussels club, a non-combatant of the photo-op and the communiqué, presuming to grade and bless the one man on that screen whose forces actually did the job. That is the tell. You do not get to score the fight when you sat it out. The audience is not stupid. They are sharp, and they caught the core of the problem in real time: a leadership and an alliance that are no match for the American war machine they were busy applauding.

Rutte’s Own Words Indict NATO

Then, without prompting, Mr. Rutte handed us the evidence. In the same interview he volunteered the numbers. Five hundred United States aircraft used Italian bases during Operation Epic Fury. Bucharest cut its commercial air traffic so American tankers could stage. European allies are now pre-positioning assets near the Strait of Hormuz to help with demining.



He meant this as proof that the alliance showed up. Read it again, slowly. It is a confession. When the United States went to war, the indispensable element was American aircraft flying American missions from tarmac the allies were asked to lend. That is hospitality. It is not combat power. It is not the alliance carrying the fight. It is the alliance holding the coats.

America First Already Supersedes NATO

None of this is new to readers of this office. We filed the verdict in April, after the President stood in his own White House and called the alliance a paper tiger, said Putin is not afraid of NATO, and reminded the world that, operationally, NATO is us. We wrote then that this was not reform but displacement: participation, not membership, now determines relevance; execution, not consensus, defines power. Mr. Rutte’s Fox appearance did not challenge that finding. It confirmed it, in his own voice, on America’s most-watched news hour.



$20 Trillion In Two Decades—Time To Spend It More Wisely For America First

Now the math, because the numbers settle the argument. NATO’s members together spend roughly $1.59 trillion every year on defense. The United States carries about $980 billion of that — close to two-thirds of the entire alliance, and as recently as 2023 nearly 70 percent of it.



Stretch that preponderance across the past 20 years and the American share of this alliance’s bill runs well into the double-digit trillions; the alliance-wide total since the mid-2000s clears $20 trillion. We have paid the lion’s share for a club that, when the shooting started over Tehran, lent us tarmac and called it teamwork.

Then there is Ukraine, and here the waste turns from structural to scandalous. Since 2022 the United States Congress made available roughly $188 billion tied to this war — about $175 billion of it in emergency supplementals signed under President Biden, much of it open-ended, little of it under any single command. Add Europe’s share and the West has committed on the order of $383 billion.



And the accounting?



The Government Accountability Office found the Pentagon had misvalued the weapons it shipped by some $6.2 billion, could not reliably track what was delivered, and that the State Department kept no systematic record of where the economic and humanitarian billions actually went. Hundreds of billions of dollars, poured into a war with no unified command and no clean ledger. That is not strategy. That is a blank check written by a club that does not fight, audited by no one who answers for the result.

Spend it more wisely.



That is the whole point. Let the Europeans and Ukraine fund their own seat, and put that seat under the most efficient combat command on earth — United States European Command. This is not a budget cut.



It is an upgrade. EUCOM fuses orbital, air, sea, land, and subsea sensors into a single sensor-to-shooter kill chain — the 5th and 6th-generation American warcraft proven over Tehran and Caracas — and runs it at rapid-response tempo, not committee tempo.



Fold the museum of overlapping NATO weapons and headquarters into that architecture, retire the lounge and the veto and the 32-seat Brussels overhead, and you are left with something serious: a force secured not just by money but by discipline, unity of command, and the certainty of immediate response. Every dollar accounted for, every asset in one chain.



Ukraine belongs inside it — not as a charity case, but as an asset. After 3 years under fire, Ukraine may field the most battle-hardened combat troops in Europe today. Bring that experience under EUCOM and Europe is not weaker. It is, for the first time in a generation, genuinely defended.

This is not a budget cut. It is an upgrade. EUCOM fuses orbital, air, sea, land, and subsea sensors into a single sensor-to-shooter kill chain — the 5th and 6th-generation American warcraft proven over Tehran and Caracas — and runs it at rapid-response tempo, not committee tempo.



Fold the museum of overlapping NATO weapons and headquarters into that architecture, retire the lounge and the veto, and you are left with something serious: a force secured not just by money but by discipline, unity of command, and the certainty of immediate response.



Ukraine belongs inside it — not as a charity case, but as an asset. After 3 years under fire, Ukraine may field the most battle-hardened combat troops in Europe today. Bring that experience under EUCOM and Europe is not weaker. It is, for the first time in a generation, genuinely defended.

The Proof Is In The Record—Tehran, Caracas, Cuba

The doctrine I am describing is not theory. It is proven, and it is on the record. Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026 over Tehran.

Operation Absolute Resolve over Caracas on 3 January 2026 — a fighter jet, as the President put it, for every possible situation:

F-22, F-35, B-1B, one-way attack drones in their first operational use, Delta Force and the Night Stalkers in and out under cover of darkness, and the head of a narco-state in a New York courtroom by nightfall, and among the casualties some three dozen Cuban military and intelligence personnel who had embedded themselves inside that regime.

That is the 5th-generation, system-of-systems kill chain: sensor-fused, time-compressed, and brutally fast. It is what I now label the Epic Fury 2026 sensor-to-shooter standard—the spine of 5th and 6th-generation American warcraft. Do not hold your breath waiting for Brussels to field anything like it.

What I Would Say If The Wand Were Mine

If I held a magic wand and could sit, one on one, off-protocol and unhurried, with the President of the United States, I would say exactly what I am about to write here — because that private chair is not mine, despite this office sitting a five-minute walk across Lafayette Square from the Oval.

So I will voice it on the page. And I know our friends in Washington do not merely subscribe to this office; they read it closely, because they are the best in the business at catching signal over noise.

Fold The Best Of NATO Into EUCOM

Here is the case. Take the best of NATO and fold it under United States European Command. Equip the most capable European and Ukrainian contingents as a single, integrated rapid-response force, wired to an Article 5-style trigger mechanism — pre-coordinated, pre-positioned, and executed at operational tempo, not political tempo.





The moment any aggression crosses the line, the response is immediate, integrated, and American-anchored.



That removes the ambiguity Moscow feeds on. That is the only language the Kremlin has ever respected. Do that, and Putin gets back in line — behind his aggression, his invasion, and, in time, perhaps his retreat. The rest fall in behind because deterrence that actually deters is contagious.



And Yes, Bern Is Better Off Under The Powerful American EUCOM command.

Let me speak now as a Swiss, because my own country proves the point. Switzerland is not a NATO member and never will be—since 1815 we have had our neutrality, and it is not for sale. That’s not the angle I want to highlight here, quite the contrary.



Yet we already cooperate where it serves us: our largest such commitment, the SWISSCOY contingent in Kosovo, has operated under NATO command since 1999, self-funded from our own army budget at roughly 44 million francs a year—close to 1 billion francs across two decades and not one franc paid to Brussels.



Here is the truth a neutral nation can say plainly.



That mission, and every serious deployment like it, is better off under the disciplined command of the United States EUCOM than under the committee tempo of a lame and laggard 32-seat boardroom ambiance alliance.



And Switzerland itself, ringed by Europe, is safer when the continent’s hard defense is anchored by a fast, credible American command than by a paper tiger that debates while the clock runs. Bern keeps its neutrality.



Bern keeps its sovereignty.



It pays its own way, owes no one a veto, and is better defended for having EUCOM—not NATO, for god’s sake—holding the line next door.



Peace through strength for America; peace through diplomacy for Switzerland; and a Europe at last commanded, not merely convened.



And our Swiss Air Force already has ordered the impeccable blade that made ‘Epic Fury 2026’ happen, the F-35 that can be seamlessly integrated in a EUCOM-article-5 trigger event into the US Air Force Command by the flip of a switch.



Win-win all the way, also for our territorial defense and deterrence posture under the auspices of our intact armed neutrality clauses.



A Word To You, dear Mr. Rutte

Mr. Rutte, your appearance on Fox was a public-relations disaster for you and for the five-star hotel club in Brussels.



But it was also useful, and I thank you for it, because the audience is smart and just saw the core of the problem plainly: your leadership and your alliance are unfit and no match for the American EUCOM command that was engineered and fine-tuned, yes, built for Europe.



So, dear Mr. Rutte, let me be clear, and let me be fair. I hold nothing personal against you. I simply believe you do not grasp what you are talking about—and it is my right to say so. You are a civilian, always specially dressed in a tailored suit, for the photo op or your onstage dances; your rhetoric resembles more that of one of those MBA graduates trying to manage a corporate personal development course or team.



I was formed by one of the best military schools there are, the Swiss Air Force, during the Cold War, and I have stood inside real conflicts, funny enough, as an international merchant banker working for America’s finest, Merrill Lynch & Co. in New York and London many years later, where I could draw on my trained instincts that were formed in the field alongside my comrades in the Swiss Army, and yes, I had the honor and helped to resolve some of them to avoid war and conflict.



You and your Club Med-style club have not.



Let the Commander-in-Chief of the world’s most powerful and best military, President Donald J. Trump, decide. He knows what’s best for his great nation, the United States, and also a free Europe, and that includes my Switzerland and will also include Ukraine. I envy you only for one thing, Sir, Mr. Rutte.



That you get so much valuable time with my hero, President Trump, is just this. But I am not jealous at all about the nice pleasantries that he will give you during your FaceTime. Indulge while you can. I watch it from my office here on K Street with a nice chilled Coca-Cola Zero.

The standard chilled bottles of Veuve are for you guys over at NATO.

Too expensive for my pay grade as a small private nonprofit intelligence unit, perhaps the smallest ever that settled on K Street, but it’s all paid for by me.



I have made my case.

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.” — Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.