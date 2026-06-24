by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Three stories broke this month. They look unrelated. They are not. One is about the price of oil. One is about the price of a lie. And one is about the price I paid to be standing here to tell you the first two.

Those first two land in the same place—accountability, delivered.

The third is the one the headlines will miss. The woke, Marxist ideology that captured the institutions on both sides of the Atlantic has finally run out of road. It went broke—morally first and now politically. That was always the plan.

Mine.



Angola, January 2000 — roughly 20 miles from an active front, deep in a war zone, I crouch on the red earth with a satellite phone, reaching my board colleague in London, the late Lord Peter Walker, our Vice Chairman. I had come to Africa by the personal invitation of the President. The mandate before us was a hard one, and in the end we never transacted it — the political and reputational risks were simply too high.

It was a mess, and an instructive one. Angola’s generation-long civil war — 27 years of it — sat at the crossroads of every Cold War and post-Cold War current: Soviet and Cuban backing on one side; the French Elf and Mitterrand-linked networks that the Angolagate arms affair would later drag into the light; and a wider, turbulent era in which Tehran-backed terror and the Latin American cartels pressed on the Western order from every direction. Moscow and Marxist Communist ruled Bejing tried to take this ground. In the end, they both failed.

Calling my colleague to delete the African continent from our AOR for In^merchant Banking. ;Me inspecting a most abhorrent war fuelled by the bad actors in Moscow and Bejing, Angola, January 2000 — roughly 20 miles from an active front, deep in a war zone, I crouch on the red earth with a satellite phone, reaching my board colleague in London, the late Lord Peter Walker, our Vice Chairman. I had come to Africa by the personal invitation of the President. The mandate before us was a hard one, and in the end we never transacted it — the political and reputational risks were simply too high. This is me in those years: a strategic merchant banker carrying main board responsibility across Central Europe, Eurasia, the Near East, and the African continent in turbulent times. —© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Look at it now. Angola today stands among Africa’s largest offshore oil producers — soon onshore as well — its ties to Washington warming markedly, with the Houston majors prominent off its coast. The long game turned the right way.

It took me more than 40 years. Four decades operating in the shadows, focused on one thing and one thing only: my loyalty to two flags, the Swiss and the American, against two enemies and two only — the Marxists and the abhorrent political Islam they struck their pact with, the unholy alliance that set out to hollow the Western hemisphere from within. They failed. Let me say it plainly, and let us celebrate it: they failed.

But I will not pretend the road was clean, or that it came free. It was a dangerous game, played for real stakes, and it cost me more than I will ever put into words. On 29 July 2013, in Kuala Lumpur, they took my father from me.

Hussain Najadi, a banker, builder, and a man who crossed borders and sat with presidents and kings, was assassinated in the street of politically Islamic-ruled Kuala Lumpur. That was the darkest moment of my life. There is a grief that never passes; it only learns to walk beside you. Mine has walked beside me every day since.

And yet I am certain of this, as certain as I am of anything in this world. He is up there. He is watching. And today—with the lie unclassified, the oil falling, and the long enemy finally broken—he is smiling down on us. I did not carry his work to the finish to be loud. I carried it to be right and to make a father proud.

Make no mistake: he is.

So yes—let us celebrate. Not the noise. The truth. We earned it, some of is the hardest way, all of us.

Oil Went Off A Cliff—The Epic ‘Epic Fury 2026’

For six months I have said one thing about crude, and I will say it again plainly. Falling oil is not a market accident. It is a strategy, and it is working. Brent peaked near 138 dollars on 7 April 2026, at the height of the war. As of 24 June it trades in the high 70s — down roughly 45 percent from that peak, at three-month lows. The Strait of Hormuz is open.

Iranian tankers are moving again. OPEC+ is lifting output. The American national average for gasoline has slipped below 4 dollars a gallon for the first time in months. That is relief at the pump, and relief at the pump is a tailwind into November. My stated band has held the whole way down—roughly 60 dollars the win, 70 to 75 the middle.

We are inside it. Make no mistake: this was the desired outcome, called in January and delivered by June.

UNCLASSIFIED:



Fauci Covid19 Files - A BioWeapon Created on PRC soil

On 18 June 2026, in one of her final acts as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard declassified hundreds of pages on the origins of COVID-19 and the conduct of Dr. Anthony Fauci. This is not my characterization. It is the United States government’s own.

By the controlling definition, what came out of that Wuhan lab was a bioweapon — a Frankenstein pathogen, enhanced beyond anything nature built, that escaped and killed millions.

Governments the world over were steered and duped, and the correction ran into the trillions, with bad and sick actors profiting along the way. The documented record already damns the funding, the cover-up, and the lies to Congress.



He created a lethal BioWeapon with his illicit gain-of-function research and tried to conceal its funding and origins; he failed and the fast and long arm of the United States The DOJ will not let him and his abettors and bad actors escape like the bioweapon virus Covid pathogen did.



The harder questions are still open, and they deserve daylight: was this deliberate, and what role did hostile Marxist ideology and communist rule play behind it all. The files are unclassified now. Let the evidence answer.











The ODNI release carries a blunt title: Fauci funded Wuhan lab research that sparked COVID, with new evidence that he manipulated intelligence and lied to Congress. As head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Fauci steered millions of US taxpayer dollars — through EcoHealth Alliance and onward to the Wuhan Institute of Virology — into dangerous gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses. The record, as the ODNI frames it, points to that work as the source of the leak that became the pandemic.



In 2024 Fauci told Congress that NIH never funded gain-of-function research at the Wuhan institute. The declassified paper trail tells a different story. Analysts who pressed the lab-leak finding were marginalized and pushed out, and their complaints now sit with the Intelligence Community Inspector General.

A Lab On The Soil Of Communist China.

Here is the part that should focus every mind in a free country. The research America bankrolled was carried out in a laboratory on the soil of our principal adversary — the People’s Republic of China — at an institute with documented ties to China’s military-linked research establishment. American money. A Chinese lab. A pathogen that escaped and killed millions. I will be precise, because precision is the whole point. The Intelligence Community has found no evidence the virus was engineered as a weapon, and the government’s own framing is an unintentional leak. I do not embellish that. I do not need to.



The documented facts are damning enough: US dollars funding gain-of-function work in an adversary’s laboratory, a leak, and then a years-long campaign to bury the truth. That is the scandal. It needs no exaggeration to stand as the gravest failure of scientific governance in our lifetime.

Now It Is The Law’s Turn.

What follows fact is law. Senator Rand Paul has moved to subpoena Dr. Fauci before Congress in July. Senators Paul and Ron Johnson are pressing the Department of Justice to test Fauci’s eleventh-hour Biden-era pardon in court. That pardon is now the battleground. The long arm of American justice does its finest work on hard, unclassified evidence — and Tulsi Gabbard has placed that evidence on the table, before the President and before the world. The DOJ is busy. Let it work.

Today I Call For Urgent Unity Behind Bern

I will close on a personal note, and I will not hide from it. I was once the fiercest critic of my own government in Bern over the COVID era. I was, to my knowledge, the only private citizen in the world to take a sitting head of state to a police report over that handling.



I stand by the principle that drove me — that power must answer to the people. But principle without grace is only anger. So today I do the harder thing. I call for unity behind our government in Bern, and I forgive President Alain Berset entirely. The era is over. Switzerland is my flag, and a strong, united Confederation standing beside a strong United States serves the cause better than any grudge ever could. Peace through strength abroad. Peace through diplomacy at home.

Read The Record Yourself.

Two pieces carry the full record, and both are free — no paywall, no trap, by design.

Today’s reference instrument and the breaking file:

This firm’s performance review — how GeoStrat Agency LLC measured up against the mainstream on both sides of the Atlantic:

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

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© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.