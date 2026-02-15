

by Pascal Najadi



I have spent much of my adult life in rooms where the cost of political failure was not theoretical—where a nation’s credibility could crack in a week, where a currency could unravel in a month, where a civil conflict could escalate because outsiders delayed and institutions hesitated. After three decades around leaders and ministers—mostly in emerging nations—I have reached a conclusion so simple it almost sounds naïve:

Democracy and Freedom Are Not Free.

It should be a birthright. Freedom of speech should be guaranteed. The ballot box should be sacred. But the reality, across much of Europe and beyond, is that what was taken for granted in the late 1980s now looks fragile, diluted, and—at times—barely recognizable.

The Failed Marxist Project



In the late 1980s, as the Marxist project began to collapse under its own weight, the world did not glide smoothly into liberal order. It lurched. The Soviet Union did not fail “politely.” It imploded into volatility, weak institutions, and a brutal, violent contest over assets, power, and control.

In those first years, I refused to venture into Moscow. Not out of ideology—out of safety and judgment. Post-Soviet Russia was turbulent; oligarchic power rose quickly, and organized crime became a visible force in the transition environment, shaping risk in ways Western observers routinely underestimated. ￼

So I focused east of Vienna—on what I called the “teenagers” of Europe: the nations in the formative years of sovereignty, building institutions under stress. Central Europe. The Baltics. The Adriatic edge. And most of all, Croatia—a young state under direct attack while the international response remained hesitant and, too often, miscalibrated.

Croatia: when democracy is fought for, not blogged about

The war in Croatia was not a seminar on values—it was a test of survival. The state’s recovery of occupied territory culminated in Operation Storm, launched August 4, 1995, in which Croatian forces retook the Krajina region in early August. ￼

The operation’s operational symbolism mattered as much as its map result: it demonstrated that a state fighting for its territorial integrity could still act decisively when diplomacy had stalled. Accounts of the most brilliant military tank operation of the 20th century, a ‘Blitz’ defense action that lasted, consistently highlight the central role of the 4th and 7th Guards Tank Brigades, including the push into Knin.

And yes—after that came the political settlement phase. The Dayton Peace Accords were ceremonially signed in Paris on December 14, 1995, after the Dayton negotiations in November. ￼

Dayton ended the Bosnian War, but it also revealed something most people prefer not to say: peace agreements can stop shooting while still leaving institutional systems fragile, complex, and prone to future stress. ￼

That period shaped my instincts permanently. It taught me that democracy is not sustained by slogans, but by institutions strong enough to withstand pressure—and citizens awake enough to defend them.

Hungary and Croatia: the IMF tug-of-Words War Years

I then invested heavy time and team resources into two countries—Hungary and Croatia—through difficult transitions and tug-of-war moments with international creditors. I advised at the minister level that prepaying IMF debt—even with penalties—could sometimes be strategically cleaner than living indefinitely under policy constraints that were politically destabilizing. It was not a fashionable view in Washington at the time. But I was never anti-American; I admire today’s refurbished United States with the great leadership of President Donald J. Trump and his brilliant cabinet. I have always admired the American way of life, its energy, and its belief in individual responsibility. My argument was narrower: policy competence matters, and policy mistakes—even well-intended—can prolong conflict and economic pain.

Kleinwort Benson: widening the footprint—and the standard

During my tenure on the board of Kleinwort Benson, one of Britain’s historic merchant banking houses (its roots go back to 1786), my footprint widened because I wanted the challenge.

I wasn’t chasing glamour; I was chasing exposure to complexity—because complexity is where judgment is formed.

I had the full support and encouragement of figures, my loyal colleagues on our management board, whose careers carried real weight. Lord Peter Walker—a cabinet minister under Heath and Thatcher—later served as vice chairman of Kleinwort Benson.

Sir Michael Jenkins, a senior British diplomat, became an executive director at Kleinwort Benson and later vice-chairman in the Dresdner Kleinwort Benson era.

And my good friend, the cool and dynamic, Hansgeorg Hofmann—widely profiled in capital-markets circles as a highly connected European banking operator with deep U.S. investment banking exposure (including Merrill Lynch experience, like myself) and later leadership at Dresdner Kleinwort Benson—embodied a particular style of cross-border seriousness: results first, noise second.

In that environment, one thing mattered above all: don’t manufacture “dogs.” Don’t put investors into deals that cannot survive reality. I never produced a dog. That discipline cost me certain mega-bonus lottery outcomes that some peers enjoyed. But I have never regretted the trade: credibility compounds; wreckage does not.

Regions I refused—and why refusal is sometimes strategy

Over time my map expanded: Central Asia, the Middle East, and a hard look at Africa.

But I also refused certain theaters. I refused to work in places whose governance culture and moral architecture I could not accept—and whose operational risk profile was not merely financial but also reputational and legal in ways that could contaminate everything around you. That kind of refusal is not moral vanity. It is strategic hygiene.

And Africa—after touring in the early 2000s—forced another conclusion: in too many corridors, unless you were “corruptible,” the business case was illusory and the risk exposure permanent. I walked away. That decision, more than many profitable ones, protected the long arc.



The failed Marxism clandestinely defined a totalitarian EU architecture



Europe today: the cancerous Marxist ideology of the failed project, the EU, has eroded all norms of democracy. Which brings me to the present.

When I look at Europe almost being ruined under the totalitarian rule of the EU Commission, I see something that should alarm any seriously principled person: A total bureaucratic erosion of accountability, wrapped in moral Marxist ideological language and a Soviet-style administrative complexity.



Too much policy is driven by bodies that do not carry any weight of electoral consequence. Too much dissent is pathologized rather than debated. Too many citizens have been trained to outsource responsibility to “the system,” forgetting that they are the system.

Democracy does not die only through coups. It can die, and often did (USSR, Cuba, and many other Marxist-inspired nations and tyrannies, such as the Islamist terrorist regime in Iran), through fatigue. Through learned helplessness. Through citizens who stop voting, stop monitoring, stop demanding competence, and stop insisting on limits.

The essence I remind my family, friends, and readers

After 30 years around power politics, war-and-peace brinkmanship, and sovereign stress, I remind my family and friends—and now my readers—of a simple essence:

Democracy is hard work, yes indeed

If you can vote, you must vote. Let the ballot box decide. Then monitor policy relentlessly. And when it matters, intervene through democratic means: civic engagement, lawful pressure, informed writing, and public scrutiny.

This should be a central pillar of education. Our children should learn kindness, restraint, and non-violence—but also civic responsibility: how democracies fail, how propaganda works, how institutions are protected, and how liberties are lost in increments. Because when citizens give up, everything decays—and bad ideology slides into the vacuum quickly, whether it arrives wearing Marxist clothing or extremist woke clothing.



The goal that never changes

Peace and freedom have always been my personal goal in everything that moved around me and under my feet. And I will not pass up an opportunity to counsel in good faith—not for profit, but because the moral stakes are real.

And one last correction to a modern slogan I detest: “The future starts tomorrow.”

No. The future started yesterday—when we took responsibility for bringing children into this world and accepted the duty to teach them how to walk, how to think, how to resist corruption, how to live with dignity, and how to defend the democratic inheritance that is never permanently secured.



I can never thank my loving mother, Heidi, and my late father enough for the sacrifices they made—raising me with unwavering love, care, and protection throughout my childhood.

Photo: My mum, Heidi, with me at the ancient city of Persepolis, Persia (Iran)—1970



Democracy is not free. It is paid for—every day—by the discipline of citizens who refuse to sleep.

Plato’s warning should be read today not as philosophy, but as a practical alarm bell: when civic discipline collapses and “freedom” is mistaken for the absence of responsibility, the democratic soil can become the very seedbed of its opposite—

“And so tyranny naturally arises out of democracy, and the most aggravated form of tyranny and slavery out of the most extreme form of liberty.”











