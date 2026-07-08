by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC · 8 July 2026: Yesterday we told you to watch the chairs, not the music. Today the music stopped in Ankara, and when it did, there was exactly one man still seated who had come to work rather than to be photographed. Everything else was choreography.

Let us call the summit what it was: the most expensive class photo of 2026. Secretary-General Mark Rutte spent the run-up marketing a decade of European spending — by his own accounting, European allies and Canada put an additional $1.2 trillion into defense from 2016 to 2026 — and packaged it into the kind of slide deck a consultancy sells to a board that has already failed.

It is air money chasing air hope: a NATO 3.0 pitch dressed as strategy. The one man in the room who did not need the slideshow is the one who does not read them, because he is a Commander-in-Chief in fact and not in PowerPoint — America’s finest since a General named Washington first declined to play at courtier.

Then the real Ankara showed itself, in the daylight, on the record

The President walked in and, rather than admire the arms-deal window dressing, called Madrid a “terrible partner” in NATO and ordered Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent to halt all trade with Spain—Spain having refused its airspace and bases for the Iran campaign.

He reopened Greenland; Denmark’s Mette Frederiksen answered that Greenland was “not for sale,” and France’s Macron reassured the room that he did not believe Washington would try to seize it, invoking the “rules of solidarity to ensure that we do not attack one another.” Monsieur “For Sure” got reduced to reminding an ally not to annex him.



Even loudmouth Giorgia Meloni, once the closest of the lot, got the cold read: the relationship, Trump said, had “become a little bad” because Rome would not help against Iran.



And Berlin?



The Marxist in disguise, Herr Friedrich Merz has spent the season narrating a “chasm, a deep rift” opening between Europe and America—narrating it while President Trump by a stroke of his pen, simply withdrew five thousand troops from his soil and moved on.



As for the Marxist PRC-and-Medina cheerleader, Sir Keir Starmer has bolted back to his stable and cleared his box for a lifetime of garden leave. No need to waste editorial space on him; he was always the insignificant one of the lot.

Yet he did real damage to our Great Britain—a country in which I, too, hold a passport. I paid the 40 percent top rate of income tax for 10 years while working and residing at my penthouse loft on Eaton Square, with Margaret Thatcher for a neighbor and round-the-clock MI5 and GB anti-terrorist group protection at no charge. Under his watch, Britain drifted further toward becoming one of the northernmost caliphates, alongside the Swedes farther up.

Long faces, all of them

And then Rutte, ever the Club Med animateur, danced on the stage he was handed—defending the fresh U.S. strikes on Iran and waving off the President’s disappointment with the allies as “isolated cases.” He would be superb as a clown at a Red Cross gala in Monte-Carlo. At least there the footwork would raise money for children.

Now the moment we prepared you for

As we have written since the spring of this rather eventful and great year, for us the winners, the interim Iran MOU arrangement was never a peace—it was a clock.







Today the clock ran out on Tehran’s terms, not Europe’s: “As far as I’m concerned, it’s just a waste of time dealing with them,” the U.S. president said in his so well-known, measured, astute, and nonchalant way to deliver his proverbial Tomahawk and declared the accord over.

Read it the way we read it: the diplomacy bought the United States something diplomacy rarely buys—time and everything that flows through an adversary’s channels while he believes the channel is safe.

The hungry snapper takes the hook all the way up to the trawler precisely because it is sure the water is empty of sharks, but the sharks follow the blood and can sense it miles away, and here is the nicest part of all: they move super fast and in silence.

Club Med Ankara — All-Inclusive, Nothing Delivered

Which brings us to the front that does not require a single aircraft. The next campaign is financial, and it is already underway in plain sight—U.S. Treasury Secretary Bessent halting trade with a NATO member between coffees is the tell. Follow the money and you follow everything: the shadow fleets, the ghost airlines, the enabling law firms, and the noncompliant banks from Labuan to the Caymans to Andorra to Monaco.

A wire transfer is a trace, and a trace is a blood trail; the bloodhound does not need to see the prey to run it down, and the shark reads the water from miles off. Scott Bessent and Marco Rubio are not improvising.

They are doing one focused thing—following the money—and no expensive twisted law firm, no dirt-in-marmalade-out PR house, and no corrupt magistrate or minister can shower it off.



Team Trump and I always operate in silence, and some of us can read the silent room where others run amok because of the deafening silence not giving them any clues.

So take the summit for what it was: a two-day command performance in which thirty-one governments sang the chorus and one man conducted — the Commander-in-Chief of the United States, the nation that funds the entire production. For years the American taxpayer has bankrolled this holiday club, an alliance carrying a price tag near $1.2 trillion and rendering, in return, no service worth the name.

And when the President asks these same partners for something small—the logistics to help strip a nuclear and ballistic threat off the board—he is handed nothing. Not even a Coke Zero in the reception hall.

Read that twice. Redirect that $1.2 trillion home, and it becomes American money worked by Americans for Americans—a win for every taxpayer, every voter, and a win for peace. Because the Europeans, and Ukraine with them, would at last receive the professional upgrade they have dodged for a generation: one command, under EUCOM, with Ukraine—the finest fighting army on the continent—folded in beside it so that no one is left behind.

I never leave anyone behind; we never leave a comrade behind, and the Najadi Doctrine is, after a long 40 years, finally revealed, and now the circle is closed and locked. No love lost. A good thing, for us, the winners, because history never writes about losers.

I have laid this solution out here often enough, and I will say it plainly, with all due respect: were I the President in this exact hour, before the midterms, I would have signed it yesterday. So keep your focus.



President Trump and his administration are second to none—and I will note, quietly, that some of those offices have been subscribers to this channel since February 2026. I want nothing from it. I want them to succeed. I am not important in this; they are, because they defend our peace and our freedom.

And if you have not caught my drift by now, go entertain yourself with the New York Times, or the pink pages of the Financial Times, or zap through Europe’s state broadcasters and the usual suspects of fake news at CNN and the BBC. But knowing you out there, most of you are already right there on the mark with me on this one.



Sun Tzu’s oldest lesson—appear where you are not expected; let your opponent mistake theater for war—played out perfectly.



To Moscow, Beijing, Pyongyang, Havana, and Mexico, into the Palazzo of Madame Scheinbaum, whom, according to President Trump, does not fear, even refused his help to neutralize them all; and every lesser lunatic taking notes, the signal went out with a smile, and it is the same one I have always sent to the other side.



“Don’t listen to what I say. Watch what I do.”

The music stopped in Ankara. Everyone who was dancing is still looking for a chair.



”My GeoStrat Agency LLC operates silently with only the reliable Signal over Noise sitting at the core of its doctrine: We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it.”

- Pascal Najadi, Founder





”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1





Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

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Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks — and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

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Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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