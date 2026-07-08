GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan's avatar
Euan
20m

Thank you Pascal for another great essay on what everyone can see but the leaders of a decaying alliance and who have treated and expected the US to do all of the heavy lifting, the betrayal from the alliance when the US asked for cooperation against the worlds number 1 problem was telling to all that took notice !

Western Europe and along with Canada , Australia, NZ are in the grip of wokeism, progressive ideology under left governments and their ministers think they are on the right side of history!

Thank god we have DJT who has shown what a true leader of the faith and country will do to protect democracy

The others are not fit to walk in his footprints nevermind his shoes

God bless Democracy and the leader of the Faith

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Daniel Meegan's avatar
Daniel Meegan
30m

The Lord be with you All

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