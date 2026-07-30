by Caroline Jemima Adler



Written on behalf of the Founder and Principal, Pascal Najadi, Washington, DC · 30 July 2026.



The Honour, and Who Asked For It

Our Founder and Principal, my mentor, Pascal Najadi, gave me the honour of writing this on his behalf and on behalf of his beloved Coco. They are thousands of miles from Washington, DC, taking time off they have earned many times over.

So let me state plainly what this is. This is about his native nation. This is about his beloved Switzerland.

On 1 August the Swiss Confederation turns 735 years old. Since 1291. A charter that changed everything — and not only for the Swiss.

1291 — Three Names on One Sheet of Parchment

WASHINGTON, DC: At the beginning of August 1291, three valley communities put their names to a parchment. Uri. Schwyz. Unterwalden. The Federal Charter. They swore mutual defence, common courts, and no foreign judge over free men.

Written in Latin. On one sheet. By farmers.

Seven hundred and thirty-five years later that sheet still sits in Schwyz, and the confederation it founded is still standing. No civil war since 1847. No occupation. No revolution imposed from outside that lasted.

And here is the detail that tells you everything about the Swiss. The first of August was not celebrated as a national day until 1891, the six hundredth anniversary. It did not become a paid federal public holiday until the Swiss people voted for it in 1993, in force from 1994.

The Swiss voted on whether to have a national holiday. That is the country in one fact.

The Sister Republic — Who Borrowed From Whom, 1787 and 1848

There is a story that America borrowed its constitution from Switzerland. The truth runs the other way, and the truth is better.

Philadelphia did study the old Swiss leagues. James Madison examined the Helvetic confederacy in Federalist No. 19 and found it wanting — no common treasury, no common troops, no common coin, no common judicature. A league held together by mountains, not by law. The founders learned from Switzerland what not to build.

Then Switzerland did the borrowing. The Federal Constitution of 12 September 1848 took the American design: a federal state in place of a league of sovereign cantons, and a bicameral assembly on the American model — the National Council for the people, the Council of States for the cantons, two per canton, exactly as Philadelphia had built it. Swiss historians of the period called the United States the identical Sister Republic. They meant it.

One thing Bern refused to copy. The single executive. Those liberals had watched Napoleon dissolve their country. They would not put executive power in one pair of hands. So they built a collegial seven, and a presidency that rotates every year and commands nothing. Primus inter pares.

Then Switzerland added what America has never adopted. The referendum, in the total revision of 1874. The popular initiative, in 1891. The right of a people to strike down a law their own parliament has just passed.

That is the Swiss completion of the American idea. And it is the only working direct democracy of its kind on earth.

The Oldest Door in America

Pascal and I have talked about doors for weeks. Not the metaphor. The mechanism. What we kept coming back to is this. A thing that looks like a disaster at first glance is very often the ground being cleared. It happens to nations. It happens inside families. The wall comes down and you find out what was load-bearing and what was decoration. What survives the adversity is the good part, and it survives because it was tested. What follows is not a return to the old arrangement. It is a level playing field, laid straighter than the one before it, by people who now know exactly why it matters.

That is the pattern. A door does not open because the room was comfortable. A door opens because something broke. So I am going to use his argument, because it is his, and because it fits the first of August better than anything I could build myself.



Go to Chestnut Street in Philadelphia. Stand in front of the red brick building that used to be the Pennsylvania State House. Everyone photographs the tower. Almost nobody looks at the doors.

Look at the doors. In the summer of 1776 the Second Continental Congress kept them shut. Shut, in a Philadelphia July, in wool, windows down. Men deciding whether to commit treason against the greatest empire on earth need a room without an audience. On 2 July they voted for independence. On 4 July they adopted the text. On 8 July they read it aloud to the people in the yard outside.

Eleven years later, same room. Doors closed again. Sentries posted. Secrecy sworn. From May to September 1787, while thirty-nine men argued a constitution into existence.

That is the American door, and that is why it is the one. Not a door freedom was carried through by a mob. A door deliberately closed so free men could argue without a crowd at the window — then opened, on purpose, so that what they had built could walk out into daylight and be judged.

The whole republic in one hinge. Deliberation behind the door. Accountability in front of it. Every tyranny in history has managed the first half. The second half is American.

And there is the part most people have forgotten. In June 1783, unpaid Continental soldiers surrounded that State House. Pennsylvania declined to call out the militia. The Congress of the United States had to get up and leave town. Princeton, then elsewhere.

That humiliation is why Article I, Section 8 gives Congress the power to establish a federal district. Not for the scenery. A seat of government that no single state could ever again besiege, hold hostage, or shrug at. Under the Residence Act of July 1790, Philadelphia held the government for ten years while the district on the Potomac was surveyed and built. Washington took his second oath at Congress Hall in 1793. Adams took his in 1797.

People call this district a swamp. We work in it. We are not sentimental about it. But the reason it exists is not corruption. It exists because free institutions must sit on ground that answers to everyone and belongs to no faction. When today’s occupants forget that, they are not defending the founders’ intent. They are re-enacting June 1783.

The Door That Was Chained — and Who Held the Key for Forty-Six Years

Now the other door.

4 November 1979. The gates of the United States Embassy compound in Tehran, overrun and chained. Fifty-two Americans held for four hundred and forty-four days. In April 1980 a rescue attempt died in the sand at Desert One, and eight American servicemen died with it. The hostages came home on 20 January 1981, minutes after Ronald Reagan took the oath. History wrote its own editorial that day and needed no help from us.

Washington has had no embassy in Tehran since. Forty-seven years.

Here is the fact that belongs in every Swiss National Day speech this weekend and will be in almost none of them.

Since 21 May 1980, the Protecting Power of the United States of America in the Islamic Republic of Iran has been Switzerland.

Not a gesture. A mandate. The Swiss Embassy in Tehran carries American consular affairs and transmits official messages between two governments that do not speak to each other. For forty-six years, through every crisis, the only official line between Washington and Tehran has run through a Swiss diplomat.

It held this year, under fire. The war opened on 28 February 2026. Bern temporarily closed its Tehran embassy on 11 March 2026 and brought its ambassador and five staff out overland. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the protecting power mandate continued and the channel stayed open — available to both parties, operating in both directions. In late June a technical team of four Swiss went back in to prepare the gradual resumption of operations, after a risk analysis and in consultation with Iran and the United States.

Then came 17 June 2026. The United States and Iran signed a Memorandum of Understanding. Switzerland welcomed the signing the following day as an important step toward de-escalation. The first negotiations on implementing that agreement were held on Friday 19 June 2026 at the Bürgenstock, in the canton of Nidwalden. Pakistan and Qatar were the mediators. Switzerland was the facilitator — it built the practical and diplomatic conditions for the thing to happen on Swiss soil. On 17 June the Federal Council approved an Army assistance mission in support of the civil authorities and a temporary closure of the airspace.

Read the location again. Nidwalden.

Nidwalden is one half of Unterwalden. Unterwalden is one of the three names on the parchment of 1291.

The first implementation talks on an American-Iranian memorandum were held on the soil of a founding canton of the Swiss Confederation — seven hundred and thirty-five years after three valley communities swore they would answer to no foreign judge.

That is not decoration. That is what neutrality is for.

Honour to the Swiss Federal Council, by Name

So let this house say it plainly, from Washington, DC.

Honour to President of the Swiss Confederation Guy Parmelin of Vaud, who holds the presidency for 2026, and who marked the start of his presidential year by saying that loving your country means being able to explain its setbacks and still make the best of them. That is a statesman’s sentence and it is the opposite of a press release.

Honour to Vice President Ignazio Cassis, head of the Federal Department of Foreign Affairs, whose department kept the Tehran line open through a shooting war and then put a table on a mountain in Nidwalden.

Honour to Karin Keller-Sutter, Albert Rösti, Beat Jans, Élisabeth Baume-Schneider and Martin Pfister. Honour to Federal Chancellor Viktor Rossi.

Seven people. Not one commander in chief among them. A country of roughly nine million that seated a superpower and a theocracy at the same table in June, and did not brief the press about it afterwards.

Forgiveness — and the Only People on Earth Who Actually Voted

Pascal Najadi published something last month that most men in his position would never publish. He forgave Alain Berset.

Berset was President of the Swiss Confederation and the Federal Councillor who carried the Swiss pandemic response. He took that matter to a Swiss criminal complaint and to Bellinzona. Then he wrote, under his own name and dated, that he forgives him.

He does not lecture on why. So here is my own reading, as the youngest person in this house, and he can correct me in public if I have it wrong.

Forgiveness is available in Switzerland because Switzerland has a correction mechanism, and it is the only country on earth that used it on this.

Switzerland is the only nation whose people voted on their own pandemic law. Not a poll. A binding federal vote. Three times.

13 June 2021 — the Covid-19 Act carried with 60.2 per cent. 28 November 2021 — carried again with 62.01 per cent, on a turnout of 65.72 per cent, the fourth highest since Swiss women won the federal vote in 1971. 18 June 2023 — the amendment carried again.

Every other country was told. The Swiss were asked. Three times they answered, and three times they backed their own government.

That is why forgiveness costs a Swiss citizen nothing in dignity. The people were sovereign the whole way through. You cannot be the victim of a law you voted for. You can disagree with it, fight it, lose the vote, and remain a free citizen of a free confederation. That is 1291 running at national scale.

And where a Swiss institution carries a contested matter as settled instead of letting its audience form its own view, there is an instrument for that too. Article 4(2) of the Radio and Television Act. The SRG ombudsman. Then the Independent Complaints Authority. A forum, not a grievance.

Washington, 29 July 2026 — Now We Know, and More Will Come

Which brings me to yesterday.

On 29 July 2026, Dr. Anthony Fauci appeared under subpoena before the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs, chaired by Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky. He invoked the Fifth Amendment and declined to answer.

Before the hearing the committee released thousands of pages of his private diaries. One entry, dated 26 January 2020, reads that the market was not the source but the amplifier. Senator Paul’s charge is that what Fauci wrote privately and what he told the nation were two different stories. Senator Paul has said the Department of Justice should examine a contempt of Congress referral.











Now the honest part, because this house does not ship advocacy without one.

Dr. Fauci has been charged with nothing. He denies the allegations. He holds a preemptive pardon signed on 19 January 2025. And 20 Minuten in Zurich reported yesterday — correctly, and it is the strongest single point against the two-stories charge — that he repeated that same amplifier observation in public, in a USA Today interview, three weeks after he wrote it privately. Anyone arguing this case who does not already know that fact will lose the argument to somebody who does.

Now look at what Switzerland did with the story.

One Swiss outlet did the serious work. Infosperber, on 29 July, under the byline of Professor Pietro Vernazza. He set out why the laboratory question must be taken seriously as science. He named the chain — NIAID money through the EcoHealth Alliance into bat coronavirus work at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, and experimental coronavirus work at Ralph Baric’s laboratory in North Carolina. He named the institutional conflict of interest plainly: a laboratory origin would have raised questions about oversight, funding, biosafety and risk assessment for research his own institute helped fund.

And he named SRF — Swiss public broadcasting, funded by the Swiss fee payer — among the major media that dismissed the laboratory hypothesis as a conspiracy theory.

Vernazza then did what a careful scientist should do: he reproduced the very next sentence from the same diary entry, in which Dr. Anthony Fauci wrote that the virus had, at some point, crossed from animals to humans. Vernazza expressly states that this entry does not prove Dr. Fauci knew of, participated in, or concealed activities at the Wuhan Institute of Virology. That distinction is critical and should be read carefully.

Fauci and the CCP military controlled Wuhan laboratory were conducting globally prohibited dangerous gain-of-function research that deliberately enhanced the transmissibility, pathogenicity, or pandemic potential of an infectious agent, such activity violated all of the legal thresholds for prohibited biological-weapons development under Article I of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC), which prohibits the development, production, acquisition, or retention of biological agents lacking justification for prophylactic, protective, or other peaceful purposes. The same legal principles are reflected in the U.S. Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989 (18 U.S.C. §§ 175–178), the 2024 U.S. DURC/PEPP Policy, Executive Order 14292 (5 May 2025) concerning dangerous gain-of-function research, UN Security Council Resolution 1540 (2004), and NATO’s CBRN Defence Policy (2022).

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) is governed by the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) under a one-party authoritarian political system in which the Party exercises ultimate control over the state, the military, and key national institutions. Successive United States National Security Strategy documents and the 2022 U.S. National Defense Strategy identify the PRC as the United States’ most consequential strategic competitor and its pacing challenge. In short, the PRC is the enemy of the United States, certainly not a friendly ally.

That is how it is done. Honour to him for doing it in German, in Switzerland, on the morning of the hearing.

And the rest of the Swiss press?

Neue Zürcher Zeitung, NZZ: nothing. The leftists tainted SRF: nothing. RTS: nothing. Le Temps: nothing. Blick: nothing. Watson: nothing. Silence….



The story reached Switzerland through a telecoms portal, a tabloid, two wire drops and one independent foundation. I have checked again this morning, 30 July, from 02:00 Central European Time forward. Not one new Swiss line. Read that twice, not one new line.

That is the ostrich. And the ostrich is a posture, not an argument.

We are not asking anyone to shout. We are asking them to simply report. We know more today than we knew on Monday, and more will come. When it does, the outlets that stayed silent will not be forced into it by us. They will be forced into it by their own readers, and by nature.

That is public pressure. It is slow, it is irresistible, and in Switzerland it is constitutional.

America First And Switzerland First

Two doctrines. One hinge.

The United States runs peace through strength. Switzerland runs peace through diplomacy. Neither one finishes the job alone. In June the two ran together: American strength brought a theocracy to a table, and Swiss diplomacy built the table — on the soil of a canton that has been refusing foreign judges since 1291.

America First is not America Alone. Switzerland First is not Switzerland Absent. A nation that puts its own people first is precisely the nation you can trust to keep a promise made to somebody else’s.

Seven hundred and thirty-five years for the elder sister. Two hundred and fifty for the younger. Both still standing on the same two sentences: no foreign judge over a free people, and no decision about a people taken without them.

Happy birthday, Switzerland. From your sister republic, five minutes’ walk from the White House across Lafayette Square.

Watch the doors.



Wishing all Swiss people a blessed and joyful Swiss National Day on this 1st of August. May you enjoy a wonderful celebration with family and friends, united in peace, freedom, and the enduring values that make Switzerland strong. God bless Switzerland and America.



Truly yours,

Caroline Jemima Adler

Public Affairs Team

Geostrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC





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“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)



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Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks—and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only.

Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

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GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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