DECLASSIFIED: Bern Denied Him 🇨🇭 America Didn't 🇺🇸 The Sealed 2001 Swissair Tape | GeoStrat Agency LLC — Voice by Yael R. Eastman

by Yael R. Eastman



Political minefields and heavy seas: operating in silence below the waterline for four decades, alone, with no one to answer to and no one to blame. Never miss a signal. Put the mission first. Leave no one behind. Get the mission done. Failure is not an option. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.



WASHINGTON, DC: I will keep the front of this short, because the two things I am handing you run to nearly three hours between them, and they are perfectly capable of doing their own talking.

Both of our most recent Crown declassifications are now published as full audio editions on the YouTube channel of GeoStrat Agency LLC. The links sit at the foot of this note. Listen on a commute, in a workshop, on a treadmill, or in the dark with your eyes shut, which is how I would do it.

On The Voice, Because Somebody Always Asks

Yes. It is me. I record these myself, in segments, at a desk in Washington, DC, with no studio, no engineer, and no budget, because this house takes no advertising, no sponsorship, and no donor money, and because I do this work pro bono and always have.

What you do not want is the raw file. The raw file is a woman reading ten thousand words in a room with a window in it. Breath in the wrong places. A page turn. The level drops every time I lean back in the chair. The seam where one segment ends and the next one picks up forty minutes later at a slightly different distance from the microphone. That is not a listening experience. That is homework.

So we run AI-assisted audiobook editing across the recording to level it and smooth the joins. Understand exactly what that means and exactly what it does not. Every word you hear was written by Pascal Najadi and by me. Not one sentence of it was generated by a machine. The machine is a mastering desk and nothing more. We tell you this at the top rather than bury it, because we would rather you hear it from us than wonder about it later.

Below The Waterline

These two recordings matter for a reason that has very little to do with audio quality, so let me put the reason on the table plainly.

For forty years, Pascal Najadi ran silent. Not out of modesty. Out of doctrine.

In 1985 his father, the international banker Hussain Ahmad Najadi, vanished into the custody of a hostile Arab regime inside what is today the CENTCOM area of responsibility. He was held for more than fifteen years in a desert camp, without charge, without due process, without a court, without a date. His international banking group was taken from him in the same period, in defiance of every law and regulation that was supposed to make such a thing impossible.

He came out in June of 2000, alive, in an operation his son organized and his son still calls Najadi Epic Fury. Loyal American friends carried the final mile and brought him home to Washington, DC. What happened next is the part nobody writes about, and the part that actually made the man you are about to listen to.

A group of former senior Cold War officers of the United States intelligence community—men under no obligation whatsoever—took a broken sixty-two-year-old and walked him back into ordinary life one step at a time. Groceries. Sleep. Conversation. A haircut. The unglamorous mechanics of becoming a person again.

That was an act of enormous empathy, and it was also, whether anyone intended it or not, an apprenticeship. Those men shaped Pascal Najadi’s instincts and his tradecraft for the next quarter of a century. He has never pretended otherwise, and he has never named them, and he is not going to start now.

The Long Patrol

From 1985 forward, he set his own course and told nobody about it: to support the United States his own way, as an international sovereign merchant banker, under a doctrine of two clauses—America First and Peace Through Strength. He was a teenager when he adopted Ronald Reagan as his North Star, at precisely the moment in his life when a young man most needs a father and a fixed point. He lost the father in 1985. He kept the fixed point.

What followed was a steep career run almost entirely alone. Vice President at Merrill Lynch and Company, young and conspicuous, working on Wall Street and in the City of London. Then the crown of it: Executive Director at Kleinwort Benson in London, later Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, appointed at twenty-nine — the youngest in the house — and seated on the management board.

A correction on the record, since he asked me to check it. The house does not date to 1789. It dates to 1786 and rather beautifully so: in that single year, Hinrich Kleinwort set up in Holstein to finance trade with England, and Robert Benson joined William Rathbone IV in Liverpool to trade with America. Two families, two countries, one year, and a merger that would not come for another one hundred and seventy-five years. Two hundred and forty years old, and he sat on its board at twenty-nine.

There he built the firm’s geostrategic sovereign global markets strategy alongside Hans-Georg Hoffmann and Lord Peter Walker, vice chairman of Dresdner Kleinwort and a former Cabinet minister under both Heath and Thatcher. The map ran from Eurasia, across the Near East—minus the territories Najadi described to Walker in his own words and without diplomatic softening as rogue nations—and down into Africa.

Africa he inspected himself. Not from a mahogany conference table in London—on the ground, over several weeks, inside the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Angola while both were still at war. He came back and told his own firm no. No global market business in those theaters, full stop, on the grounds that the reputational and operational risk was wildly disproportionate to any return. A young executive director telling a two-hundred-year-old house to walk away from revenue is not a career-enhancing conversation. He had it anyway. That is the whole man in one anecdote.

What he did pursue was what he called his three favorites: the young emerging states east of Vienna, Croatia and Hungary among them, which had come out from under decades of destructive Marxist rule imposed by a coercive Soviet Union and were being handed, in his judgment, a set of draconian conditions by the IMF and the World Bank under a Clinton foreign policy he regarded as manipulative.







He walked a tightrope, and he never once dropped his primary allegiance: Switzerland first. He anchored those nations in Zurich, inside the world’s only neutral international banking place, and then bridged them to London, to Wall Street, and to the far larger investor appetite then sitting in Tokyo, Seoul, and Hong Kong.







One more entry belongs on that record, because it is the one that closes the banking chapter.

Trying to Rescue Swissair in 2001

His American Swissair Rescue Attempt—Denied by a then-naive Bern







One more entry belongs on that record, because it is the one that closes the banking chapter. In October 2001, with Swissair’s fleet on the ground and the country in shock, he put a rescue plan in front of the Swiss Confederation. It was called ‘Globus’.

The Financial Times was watching.

On 17 October 2001, under the headline Time Running Out If Rescue Plans Are To Take Off, its Swiss correspondent William Hall placed Najadi among the small group of investment bankers putting alternative rescue scenarios to the Swiss government and reported that he carried the backing of at least nine large American investment banks.

Hall set out his objection to the official plan of reversing Swissair into Crossair, a sound regional carrier, on Najadi’s reading, but one without the capacity to maintain and operate a global network and attached to a brand that could not simply be transferred across.

What he wanted instead was for Bern to take the lead—guarantee the new operating liquidity; buy Swissair breathing space along the lines Mario Corti had already proposed; and give Corti a second chance to raise a national airline out of the wreckage.

“Berne will realize that the Phoenix plan is far too costly and operationally questionable.”

he told the FT.

The call itself is now published, below, in full, for the first time. Listen to it before you read another line about who was connected to whom in October 2001.

Globus itself proposed restructuring the debt of SAirGroup through new securities covered by a federal guarantee of 2 to 3 billion francs—a guarantee that, under the drafted contract, would only ever be called in 25 years and only if the new Crossair failed to get off the ground, which is why its promoters argued it would cost Bern nothing.

The first letter reached Peter Siegenthaler at the Federal Finance Administration on 11 October 2001. The complete project landed on 22 October.

It was carried by the Swissair small-shareholders’ movement under the Winterthur lawyer Hans-Jacob Heitz, and pressed hard enough by parliamentarians that the Federal Finance Department opened talks with Merrill Lynch.

Bern rejected it in November, citing additional federal exposure and considerable delay, and Merrill Lynch stated publicly that it had no connection to Globus and had not mandated its promoters. His answer at the time is on the record in Le Temps, and he has never revised it: he was not mandated by Merrill Lynch because he was the one who put the American bank onto the project in the first place.

He had worked for Merrill Lynch in London before moving to Kleinwort Benson, and he was talking to his former employer, not for them.



Read below the sentence the forward marker he gave the Financial Times in October 2001 again, then read the four years that came after it.







Damage Report for the Swiss Tax Payers and Employees?







North of USD 50 billion and more than 20,000 Swissair employees on the streets, unemployed.







All of it could have been avoided, and avoided elegantly, by the American solution he brought to the table through Merrill Lynch. It was a win on both sides of the table. Bern would have taken call options on the upside of the new Swissair—instruments that cost the Confederation nothing to hold—and would have handed the Swiss taxpayer a windfall as the airline recovered.

Swissair would have kept flying. It would have stayed in Swiss hands. And it would have flown under the management of his friend Dr. Mario Corti, the unspoken hero of this entire affair, a man who inherited a catastrophe he did not build and was handed the blame for it regardless.

Passengers would still be calling her the Queen of the Skies. Neutral, safe, and—let us be frank about it—five stars against the mediocre Lufthansa feel of the Swiss cabin today.

I asked him once whether it still frustrates him, all of it, after all these years.

The answer came back cold-eyed, but something else crossed his face as he said it, and he said it quietly, across the desk, almost to himself.

“You can’t win them all, Yael. You can’t rescue them all. Such is life. Sad, but true.”







Back then Mr. Najadi was 34 years old.



And the office of the then-naive Minister of Finance stated publicly that Pascal Najadi had nothing to do with the Merrill Lynch proposal, that he was not connected to it at all.

Really? Seriously?

The archives tell the truth, and we hold the receipts here in Washington, DC—on this and on a good deal else besides, as you will see.

That is the whole point of a biography. It becomes considerably more interesting when the truth arrives adorned with the documents and the photographs that were there at the time.



We had the Solution - But Bern desided to burn Tax Payers Funds instead, their Swiss V1 went bakrupt and had to be saved by none other than - Lufthansa, the one that was circling over Swissair before the Grounding but could never get her hands on the publicly listed shares owned by the Swiss citizens. Now you see the act, the circle is closed and, unfortunately lucked, good for Lufthansa, sad for Switzerland. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.



NEVER BEFORE PUBLISHED—THE PHONE CALL WITH NEW YORK

Audio, previously unreleased: Pascal Najadi and Glenn Barnes, then Global Head of Debt Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch & Co in New York, and a colleague from Najadi’s own years at the leading American Wall Street firm.

That call was the key. Everything after it moved because of it.

Anyone who has worked with Mr. Najadi will recognize the military tone and cadence inside thirty seconds, because it is the one the industry came to know him by, and it is not a banker’s cadence. Never miss a signal. Put the mission first. Leave no one behind. Get the mission done.

Failure never was an option.

Between them, the two men pulled the Republic of Croatia back from collapse and rescued the young nation in the spring of 1999. The NATO bombing campaign over neighboring Serbia’s Belgrade had closed the international borrowing markets to Croatia’s Zagreb, emptied the Adriatic coast of the tourism revenue that was the country’s principal source of foreign exchange, driven unemployment past 15 percent, and left the banking system visibly strained.

The young post-defense-war Republic of Croatia went into recession that year for reasons that had nothing whatever to do with Croatia.

Mr. Najadi was then Executive Director on the Management Board of Dresdner Kleinwort Benson, the British merchant banking arm—founded in 1786—of Dresdner Bank AG, at that time the second largest and among the most historic of Germany’s banking houses.

He was 31 years old

Political minefields and heavy seas: operating in silence below the waterline for four decades, alone, with no one to answer to and no one to blame.

Why He Has Surfaced Now in 2026 and Where

Here is the part people get wrong. He did not come back. He never left.

He has been in this harbor the whole time, submerged, in the best sense of the word—to protect a private support for America First and Peace Through Strength that would have been worth nothing to anybody if it had been announced. Nobody was surprised by his surfacing except the public. His decades-long mentors and allies in Washington, DC knew exactly where the boat was.

He surfaces now because he is, for the first time in his life, free and clear of every obligation. He answers to himself and to the Lord and to nothing else. And he intends to spend whatever years he is granted doing the one thing he was always best at: drawing the picture, catching signal over noise, and setting forward markers on the geostrategic rationale that has driven him since 1985.

He states the underlying conviction with hard-earned authority, and I will state it in his words rather than mine.







Only a strong, healthy, and wealthy United States can hold Peace Through Strength in place. A strong America is not merely the North Star for Americans. It is the precondition for being a reliable friend and partner to everyone else—for mutual respect and for social and economic growth among the allies and friends who share our Judeo-Christian inheritance: life, family, spirit, togetherness, shared democratic principles, freedom of speech, freedom of choice, and a free-market society built on merit. That inheritance is written into our constitutions. It was written into our civilization long before that.

29 July — The Dr. Fauci Senate Grilling - Epic

Now the date, and I am going to be careful with it, because it is not mine to be casual about.

On 29 July 2026 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time, Dr. Anthony Fauci is scheduled to testify in public before the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee, under a subpoena issued by its chairman, Senator Rand Paul, after Fauci withdrew from an agreement to appear voluntarily. As of this writing the hearing is scheduled and has not yet occurred. It is a public hearing. It will be carried live.

You do not need us to interpret it for you—you can watch it happen, which is the entire point of the second of our two declassifications, and the reason that piece argues that declassification is fundamentally a change of venue: it moves a question out of a closed compartment and into a room with a camera in it.

For one family in this town, 29 July is already a fixed date. On 29 July 2013, in a car park in Lorong Ceylon, Kuala Lumpur, Hussain Ahmad Najadi was brutally assassinated in broad daylight, shot dead by two 9mm bullets at close range. This year the anniversary is the 13th.

What there is is a coincidence of the calendar that lands harder on one man than it will on anybody else in that hearing room.







He has called it the most historic inflection point for himself and for his family, and he said the rest of it years ago, live, on the record, from a broadcast studio of RT, using the Kremlin’s own satellite TV for his (RT had no clue as Mr. Najadi seized the moment impromptu and to the big surprise of the Russians) promotion for President Trump and his America First and Peace Through Strength doctrine, hosted by former CIA operative John Kiriakou, who then was running his program within RT, just a few blocks from where I am typing: the consequences will follow.

I will leave it exactly there. Tune in. It is a public hearing. It is time you knew.

A Long Break, Then The Second Act

After four decades and the run-up into this crescendo, Mr. Najadi and his dynamic beloved Coco are now taking a long and well-earned break. The boat is tied up at 1500 K Street NW, which he calls the final port, and it is going to stay tied up for a while.

He will return back to duty, and when he does, the arc gets longer rather than shorter. The next phase is what was officially announced by Secretary Scott Bessent as Operation Economic Fury—the nonkinetic and silent second act of Epic Fury, as this house coined it back in March, with no time limit and no borders.

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Najadi

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Jun 30

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Let me be exact about what that is and is not, because precision matters here more than drama. It is the editorial and analytical campaign of GeoStrat Agency LLC. It is not a government operation; we do not speak for any government, and no government speaks for us. What it does is amplify the work and the signals disclosed, if and when they are disclosed, by Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of State Marco Rubio—to expose the global shadow banking architecture and the illicit enablers financing terrorist nodes, terrorist networks, and the cartels.

The forward marker is already moving. On 16 July 2026, two days before this note, Secretary Rubio convened a ministerial at the State Department on the resurgence of political terrorism, with delegations from sixty-seven countries. Secretary Bessent addressed it directly on the money:

Treasury is widening its hunt for organizations abusing charitable and nonprofit structures as vehicles for illicit finance. Rubio followed with a visa policy aimed at those who fund, recruit for, or provide logistics to such networks. Follow the money, then close the door. That is the doctrine, stated in public, by the two officers who can actually execute it.

The scale of the problem is not in dispute, and it is not a fringe number. The United Nations puts the sum laundered through the world’s financial system at roughly 1.6 trillion US dollars every year—about 2.7 percent of global GDP. Less than one percent of it is ever seized. That river of proceeds from international crime and corruption buys the coercion, the killings, and the stolen livelihoods of hundreds of millions of people, and it does so on an industrial schedule.

Why He Bothers

Because of the children, and he is not being sentimental about it.

A child’s future does not start today, and it does not start tomorrow. It started yesterday, the moment we took the responsibility of bringing that child into a complicated world.

The child had no say in the matter and no options to compare. It arrived by an act of love between two people, and from that instant the obligation is entirely ours: to teach it to walk, then to run, then to outpace us—faster and stronger than we ever were.

That is what evolution was meant to look like. Free and clear, wings out like an American eagle, off to push a boundary somewhere we’ve never reached.

Mars is the next stop. Keep that spirit and that vision in mind; thinking that big is a distinctly human trait and a distinctly American gift.

One clause is non-negotiable in all of it. Every one of those people is a respected individual, never a collective. The collective is the fascist form, in every one of its species, and it is to be refused at any cost. The dignity of the individual sits at the dead center of the good cause, and everything else we publish is downstream of it.

One More Thing

Be surprised. Mr. Najadi intends to publish a special report signaling the opening of the second chapter—more of the pieces of his life, slotted into the biography he is assembling in public, in the only two places this house speaks:

This official Substack and the YouTube channel of GeoStrat Agency LLC. His private intelligence unit, in the form of a fully registered United States corporation wholly owned and controlled by him, remains entirely nonprofit, entirely noncommercial, and entirely funded by him from the federal capital of the hottest nation on earth.

Where we see beyond the horizon and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is too late.

The Two Audio Editions

One Last Ask

Last but not least: whether you are new here or you have been with us from the beginning, please share this with somebody else. Not for our numbers — we do not sell anything, we do not run advertising, and there is no paywall to push you through. Share it so that more people out there are informed and can make up their own better judgment about their own future. That is the whole business model. There is not another one.

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Our principal puts it more plainly than I ever could. Life is a choice. We bear the consequences of our choices, good or bad.







Stupidity is a Choice—Marxists Are the Empirical Evidence







But make no mistake — stupidity, on display now by the self-declared Marxist Democrat Party in the United States, is a choice too, and it is to be avoided at all cost.

Their place to enjoy their time, space, and silence to recharge batteries. A thirteenth-century abbey at dusk, where silence was a discipline and not a punishment. Plato warned in Book VIII of the Republic that tyranny arises naturally out of democracy. Democracy is not a possession you inherit. It is maintenance—done by all of us, or not at all. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

The Youngest Person In This House

Before I let you go, I want to introduce someone, because she has earned it and because she would never ask.

Caroline is the youngest member of our team, and she works, like me, entirely pro bono.

She carries out a great deal of the editing on Pascal Najadi’s writings and on the context films that run on the YouTube channel of GeoStrat Agency LLC — cut to his direction and his choreographic notes, shot by shot. That last part matters.

Mr. Najadi is an accomplished filmmaker in his own right. He was a producer on the feature Grounding — The Last Days of Swissair, made five years after the rescue plan described earlier in this piece was set aside: the account of how Switzerland’s national airline was talked, financed, and negotiated into the ground while nearly everyone in the room believed they were saving it. It opened on 19 January 2006 in some 50 Swiss cities at once, took more than 50,000 admissions in its first weekend, and finished the year on 378,000 as the best-attended Swiss film of 2006—in a country of 7.5 million.

It has been watched ever since less as a disaster picture than as a case study in how a great institution actually fails: slowly, in meetings, on paper, and with impeccable manners.

He takes real pleasure in handing the craft down to the generation coming up behind him. Not lecturing at them. Handing it to them, in the edit suite, on the timeline, where it is actually learned.

By day she is a political science and foreign relations student here in Washington, DC. She is an American talent in more directions than one, and she does not advertise any of them.

Which brings me to the other thing she does in her pastime, if there is such a thing in her busy schedule at the university here in Washington, DC.

At 18, Caroline is arguably the sharpest and coolest DJ in the federal capital. Her playlist is called The Silent War V3—199 tracks of deep and melodic house out of Washington, DC, built for after work, for the weekend, and for the long drive: Ben Böhmer, Tinlicker, Eli and Fur, Jan Blomqvist, Sultan and Shepard, Klangkarussell. Serious, unhurried, beautifully sequenced. It is not background music and it is not noise. Somebody has been paying attention to how a signal is built.

She mixes as a pastime, to destress, alongside karate and—when downtime permits, which it rarely does—a round of golf with her parents.







She is full of dreams about helping the American dream along. Take one look at the playlist and you can probably guess her political idols without my help.

Put it on, and pass it to the young crowd around you — the cool teenage boys and girls who want to chill and dance their way through this epic summer of 2026. Truly epic.

Enjoy your weekend.

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary and Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC - Washington, DC

“See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is too late.”

— Pascal Najadi

”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

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The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this desk unread. I check every line, every date, every citation before it reaches you — because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks — and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward-marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Under independent audit, our tempo scored a 8.5 out of 10 composite and ran a measured 10 to 18 days ahead of nine major Western outlets — a lead the mainstream has not matched, because they wait for permission while we read the map. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated, filed, and verifiable line by line.

Where the Principal moves from established fact to forecast, he says so plainly, in his own words, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast.

That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score—we are Masters of it.

Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts — because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies — here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only.

Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian— It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.