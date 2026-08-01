WASHINGTON, DC: This is the full audio edition of DECODED: The Sister Republic Switzerland, published on the 30th of July 2026 by Ms. Caroline Jemima Adler on behalf of our Founder and Principal, Pascal Najadi, and his beloved Coco, who are thousands of miles from Washington, DC, taking well-earned time off.

Caroline Jemima presents this one herself, she authored it, we had editorial oversight. The time has come to pass the baton of shared responsability to her and shes doing great, we are very proud of her and she advances super fast. truly impressive and a talent to be look at as a fine example of good conservative common sense parenting and schooling. She is not yet twenty and at nineteen reminds me a lot about the time when I was young, full of energy, ready to take on the world.



Caroline Jemima works hard at my firm here for pro bono because she shares the same passion we do and this is her voice — recorded personally, in segments, at a desk in Washington, DC. No studio. No engineer. No budget. AI-assisted audiobook editing was used only to level the takes and smooth the joins between segments recorded at different microphone distances. It was never used to write. Every word is hers and the Principal’s.

She opens on three doors, and pays them off in order. Philadelphia — shut on purpose in 1787, then opened on purpose. Tehran — chained in 1979, never reopened. And the third: the only official line between Washington and Tehran for forty-six years, held by a Swiss diplomat, producing the Bürgenstock table in a canton founded in 1291.

Every image in the article is described in full, for our blind and low-vision subscribers and for anyone listening with their eyes on the road.

Read her original article here:

And here to share on our offical YouTube Channel.

Enjoy.



With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC, United States

