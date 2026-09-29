Xi Jinping salutes from the Tiananmen rostrum in Mao’s suit, missiles rolling below, his palm meeting the white Najadi Network Doctrine Globe of Washington’s GeoStrat Agency LLC. His Party stands on more than 70 million of its own starved, tortured and killed. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

by Jemima Adler

EDITOR’S NOTE

This is the first article Jemima Adler, Public Affairs, GeoStrat Agency LLC, publishes under her own name. She marked her nineteenth birthday on 13 September 2026. The research, the reporting and the archival work that anchors every date and every figure below are hers, and from today so is the decision on what this house writes about next. It is my privilege to put her name at the top of it.

She reminds me of myself at her age, and I do not say that lightly. I had no Matura and no diploma to hang on a wall. I started working at eighteen, served two years in the Swiss Air Force, and wore the stripes of a noncommissioned officer by twenty, and it was that uniform, not a degree, that opened the door to my first job at UBS in Zurich in 1987. Four years later I backed a deal the giants had passed on and signed Hungary’s first-ever Swiss franc public bond myself, launched on 1 April 1991, when every other bank thought it was an April Fool’s joke. From there came the sovereign advisory years at Merrill Lynch, and in April 1997, at twenty-nine, a seat on the Management Board of Kleinwort Benson in London. Three decades in rooms with heads of state and finance ministers, through crises on three continents, taught me that curiosity outranks credentials, and that drive cannot be taught, only recognized.

I recognize it in her. The same hunger, the same refusal to wait to be asked, the same habit of reading everything twice and trusting nothing she has not checked. She is raring to go, and she has earned the helm.

So from today I take a back seat on the bridge. I keep the geostrategic direction and the oversight of this house, and the full responsibility for it, but the wheel is hers. That means she now has to work even harder, because it is she who must navigate the boat safely on long patrols, and at times through uncharted territory, exactly as I had to when I was her age.

None of us chose the hour we arrived. The future did not start on a date we booked. Jemima, like every child, simply landed in this complicated world of ours. There was no Booking.com trip planner to choose from, no comfortable flight into a pleasant town, no junior suite waiting at a Four Seasons resort. She landed the way all of us landed, and most of us arrived crying, in shock. Today perhaps we understand why. The struggle never ends. The future started yesterday, the moment our parents took on the responsibility of bringing us into their complicated world, and from then on it is our job to guide the young ones and to push them to fly.

Folklore says the mother eagle pushes her young off the cliff, knowing they can fly. The naturalists tell it more precisely and more beautifully: the parents do not throw the eaglet into the void, they stir the nest, hold back the easy meal, and call from the next ledge until the young one dares the air on its own wings. Scripture had it long before either of them, in the Song of Moses:

“As an eagle stirreth up her nest, fluttereth over her young, spreadeth abroad her wings, taketh them, beareth them on her wings.”

That is the whole of mentorship in a single verse. You stir the nest, you stay close enough to catch, and you make them fly, and fly faster and higher than we ever dreamt of.

“Jemima, you have more than earned it. Now it is your turn to take the torch and outpace me, and I already know that you can, with flying colors. Keep infecting me with your creativity, your immense curiosity and your moral clarity.”

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Founder and Principal

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC: In 48 hours, 1 October 2026, the People’s Republic of China marks its seventy-seventh National Day. There will be a parade on Chang’an Avenue. There will be flags, formations, and a leader standing on the Tiananmen Gate rostrum, in the same spot, looking down the same square.

Seventy-seven years ago to the day, Mao Zedong stood on that rostrum and proclaimed the People’s Republic. Everything that followed, followed from that morning.

Thirty-three days from now, Americans vote. Most of the youngest of them have never been told what that morning cost, and I am writing this for them, because I am one of them.

The Rostrum, 1 October 1949

The photograph exists. Mao at the microphone, the red banners, the crowd below. It is the founding image of the Chinese Communist Party, reproduced on currency, on schoolbooks, on the walls of every ministry in Beijing.

What the image does not carry is the arithmetic that began that day.

Within ten years came the Great Leap Forward, and between 1959 and 1961 the deadliest famine in recorded human history, which was not a drought and not a crop failure but a policy. Grain was seized from villages that had none to give, to meet quotas set by men who were never hungry, and peasants who hid a handful of rice were beaten, buried alive, or left to starve as an example to the others.

The scholarship has hardened over three decades. The excess-death range now runs from roughly 30 million to 45 million human beings in thirty-six months.

Then, from 1966, the Cultural Revolution: teachers denounced by their students, children denounced by their parents, between 1.1 million and 1.6 million dead, the universities closed, and an entire generation of Chinese scholarship burned in courtyards.

Set the Mao era end to end and the serious estimates reach beyond 70 million peacetime deaths. Not war. Peace.

The Number Beijing Will Not Say

There is no memorial on Tiananmen Square to the famine dead. There is no museum, no national day of mourning, no archive open to a grieving family, and no line in any Chinese schoolbook that says forty million.

The Party has never counted them, because the Party killed them.

That is the point I want the youngest American voter to hold in their hand today. The government parading on that avenue this morning is the same institution, unbroken in line and doctrine, that produced that number and then erased it. It did not reform into something else. It simply stopped talking about it and got richer, and it is still building camps: in Xinjiang, the reeducation facilities that Beijing first denied existed and then renamed vocational schools are the same instrument the Cultural Revolution used, rebuilt with facial recognition.

One Creed, One Ledger

China is not an exception within Marxism. China is Marxism’s largest single entry.

In Ukraine, 1932 and 1933, the Holodomor: millions of Ukrainians starved by Soviet grain requisition, the borders of the villages sealed so the starving could not walk out.

In Cambodia, 1975 to 1979, the Khmer Rouge emptied the cities in three days and killed somewhere between 1.5 million and 2 million people, close to a quarter of the nation, for the crime of literacy, of eyeglasses, of soft hands.

In Eastern Europe, a wall went up in Berlin in 1961 for one reason only: to stop people walking west. It stood twenty-eight years. Nobody ever built a wall to keep people in a free country.

In our own hemisphere, Cuba has lived under the same Party since 1959, ninety miles from Key West, rationing food for sixty-seven years while its rulers lectured the world on equality. And in Venezuela, which sits on the largest proven oil reserves on earth, more than 7 million citizens fled after 2014.

Different continents, different decades, different languages, and one ledger that only ever runs in one direction.

Every single time, the promise was equality. Every single time, the delivery was a mass grave, a queue, and a border guard facing inward.

Why Nobody Taught You This

If you are 20 years old in America today, you were born after the Soviet Union had already been gone for a decade. Nobody in your life marched you past a checkpoint. You have no living memory of a Cold War, because the free world won it before you could walk.

That is not your failure. It is a failure of what was taught to you, and in this house’s reading that failure was engineered. For a generation, the global education agenda that grew out of the United Nations frameworks, Agenda 21 among them, has told schools what to teach about sustainability, equity and the collective, while the foundational knowledge of what happened in the twentieth century, and why it mattered, quietly left the syllabus.

A generation that has never been told about the famine cannot recognize the doctrine that caused it when it is offered to them again, in English, with better branding.

The Paris–Bonn Bargain, And A Lunch In London

You were also never told how the European Union you hear praised on every campus was actually assembled, so let me tell you, because this house was in the room when part of it came apart.

François Mitterrand took power in France in 1981 on a common program written with the French Communist Party, and he put four Communist ministers into his cabinet. Helmut Kohl, the man across the Rhine, needed Paris to consent to German reunification after 1989, and the price, as it has been widely reported ever since, was the Deutschmark, surrendered into a single currency. The treaty that sealed that bargain was signed at Maastricht in February 1992, and the institution it built governs today by directive rather than by consent, through a Commission no European citizen ever elected, and a currency that was never once put to the German people in a vote.

The same year, Elf Aquitaine, the French state oil company, bought the Leuna refinery in the former East Germany, and French investigators later traced commission payments flowing through intermediaries around that deal. The names that ran through that file are on the public record: Alfred Sirven, Elf’s number two, who fled and was arrested in the Philippines in 2001; the lobbyist Dieter Holzer; Pierre Lethier, a former officer of France’s foreign intelligence service, the DGSE; and Bernd Schmidbauer, who coordinated the intelligence services from inside Kohl’s chancellery. I list them as they appear in the file, with no charge of my own attached.

In November 1999, at lunch at the Four Seasons in London, my mentor, our Founder and Principal Pascal Najadi, put the dossiers he held in front of the late Klaus Wirtgen of Stern and a younger colleague of his, a friend of this house whose name we protect because he lives a quiet new life today. Pascal asked for nothing in return. Weeks later the CDU donations affair broke open. On 16 December 1999 Helmut Kohl admitted on German television that he had taken between 1.5 and 2 million Deutschmarks in undeclared donations, and refused to name the donors. On 22 December a young CDU general secretary named Angela Merkel told her party in the Frankfurter Allgemeine to leave him behind. On 18 January 2000 Kohl resigned as honorary chairman of the party he had led for a quarter of a century.

He had already lost the chancellorship in 1998. What the Leuna file took from him was the one thing he had left, which was his standing. That is what silent war looks like when it is done properly: no press conference, no byline for the man who carried the file, and a result nobody can reverse.

Brussels Today: Unelected, And Caught

The machine that bargain built is now run by Ursula von der Leyen, whose name no European voter ever found on a ballot for the office she holds. In May 2025 the EU’s own General Court ruled that her Commission had been wrong to refuse a New York Times request for the text messages she exchanged with Pfizer’s chief executive while negotiating the largest vaccine contract in the Union’s history, which is the European Ombudsman’s earlier finding of maladministration confirmed by a court.

Her former Commissioner Thierry Breton wrote to Elon Musk in August 2024 warning that a livestreamed interview with candidate Donald Trump could breach the EU’s Digital Services Act, which is a European official threatening an American platform over an American election. Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee spent 2025 documenting the Digital Services Act as a foreign censorship threat to American speech. And on 23 December 2025 the State Department barred Breton and four others from entering the United States, with Secretary Marco Rubio stating that they had led organized efforts to coerce American platforms to censor, demonetize and suppress American viewpoints they oppose, and that for far too long, ideologues in Europe had done exactly that.

Nineteen days earlier, on 4 December 2025, the White House published its National Security Strategy, and it named the European Union among the transnational bodies undermining political liberty and sovereignty, warned of censorship of free speech and the suppression of political opposition, and questioned in writing whether certain European countries will remain reliable allies at all. When the strategy document of the United States puts a supposed ally’s governing institution in the same paragraph as censorship and the loss of sovereignty, you should ask yourself why nobody on your campus mentioned it.

Qatargate, And The Day Brussels Turned On Israel

In December 2022 Belgian police raided homes and offices across Brussels and found bags of cash, roughly 1.5 million euros of it, in what the Belgian prosecutors investigated as a scheme by foreign governments to buy influence inside the European Parliament. A sitting Vice President of the Parliament, Eva Kaili, was arrested. A former member, Pier Antonio Panzeri, struck a deal with prosecutors and admitted running the operation. The governments named in the reporting were Qatar and Morocco, and both deny it, as Kaili denies any wrongdoing. The name the press gave it was Qatargate.

Keep in your mind which capital sits at the top of that file. Qatar is the state that has hosted the political bureau of Hamas in Doha since 2012, and the men who planned and cheered the massacre of 7 October 2023 sat out the war in its hotels.

Then look at what Brussels did next. On 10 September 2025, in her State of the Union address in Strasbourg, Ursula von der Leyen proposed suspending the trade provisions of the EU–Israel Association Agreement, sanctioning Israeli ministers, and putting the Commission’s bilateral support to Israel on hold. She exempted two things from the freeze: support to civil society, and Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial in Jerusalem.

Read that sentence again. The President of a Commission headquartered in Europe, in a Union built on the ground where six million Jews were murdered in the greatest crime against humanity ever committed, froze support to the one Jewish state on earth while it was fighting the organization that had just carried out the largest single-day murder of Jews since the Holocaust, and she carved out the museum of the dead.

This house does not say she was paid. We say the Union she runs let Gulf money walk into its Parliament in cash, never cleaned out the culture that allowed it, and then turned on Israel in the middle of a war of survival. That is unacceptable by every standard a free people should hold, and it is unacceptable above all from a German. Her own proposal has stalled because Germany and Italy would not vote for it, and to their credit, those two capitals remembered what Brussels forgot.

The Useless Blue Helmets Watched

Now look at the institution that was supposed to stand above all of this, the United Nations, and read its ledger the way you read Beijing’s.

At Srebrenica in July 1995, in an enclave the Security Council had itself declared a safe area, a lightly armed Dutch battalion of UN peacekeepers watched as Bosnian Serb forces separated the men and boys from the women, and more than 8,000 of them were murdered in the days that followed. The blue helmets did not fire. The air support they requested did not come. The safe area was a sign on a road.

In Rwanda in 1994, the UN commander on the ground, General Roméo Dallaire, sent New York a warning in January that a genocide was being planned, with the weapons caches located. He was told not to act. When the killing started in April, the Security Council cut his force from roughly 2,500 to 270, and about 800,000 people were slaughtered in a hundred days.

In Haiti in 2010, UN peacekeepers brought cholera into a country that had not seen it in a century, and nearly 10,000 Haitians died before the organization, six years later, finally acknowledged its role.

In Lebanon, UNIFIL has been deployed since 1978, and Security Council Resolution 1701 of 2006 required that no armed force other than the Lebanese army and the UN operate south of the Litani River. Hezbollah built its tunnels, its launch sites and its arsenal there anyway, in plain sight of the mission that was paid to prevent it.

In Gaza, the UN’s own internal investigators found in August 2024 that nine staff members of UNRWA, the agency the UN runs for Palestinian refugees, may have been involved in the massacre of 7 October 2023.

And at the top, Secretary-General António Guterres told the Security Council in October 2023 that the attacks of 7 October did not happen in a vacuum, a sentence no Secretary-General would ever have spoken about any other massacre of Jews, and Israel declared him persona non grata a year later. Under his watch the Islamic Republic of Iran chaired a UN Human Rights Council forum in 2023, the General Assembly has kept passing more resolutions condemning the one Jewish state than against every other country on earth combined, by UN Watch’s count, and the reflex has been the same every time: soft on the Marxist regimes, soft on political Islam, and relentless against Israel and against the democracies that pay its bills.

That is not a flaw in the United Nations. In this house’s judgment, it is the United Nations.

The Oldest Hatred, Given A Seat And A Budget

None of this began in 2023. On 10 November 1975 the General Assembly passed Resolution 3379 declaring that Zionism is a form of racism, which is to say that the national movement of the Jewish people, thirty years after Auschwitz, was voted racist by a room full of dictatorships, and it took sixteen years, until December 1991, to revoke it. In 2001 the UN’s world conference against racism in Durban turned into a festival of hatred against Jews so open that the United States and Israel walked out.

To this day the Human Rights Council keeps a permanent agenda item, Item 7, devoted to a single country on earth, and that country is Israel. Not China with its camps, not Iran with its gallows, not North Korea, not Cuba. Israel. And the Council’s special rapporteur on the Palestinian territories, Francesca Albanese, used her UN mandate for years to campaign against the Jewish state and the companies that trade with it, until the United States sanctioned her in July 2025.

When an institution builds a permanent seat for the oldest hatred in human history and pays a salary to the person who sits in it, you do not reform that institution. You stop funding it.

The Money Behind Hamas: UNRWA, Doha, And The NGO Lattice

Follow the money the way this house was trained to follow it, and the map draws itself.

Tehran is the paymaster. The State Department has put Iran’s support to Palestinian terrorist groups at up to 100 million dollars a year, with Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad at the top of the list, and it took the European Union until January 2026, after the regime had shot thousands of its own protesters in the streets, to agree to put the Revolutionary Guards on its terrorist list, formally adopted on 19 February. The United States had done it in 2019. Brussels was seven years late and forty-seven years slow.

Doha is the host. The Hamas political leadership lived there, planned there, and gave interviews there while hostages were held in tunnels.

And UNRWA is the cover. In February 2024 the Israel Defense Forces found a Hamas tunnel and data center running directly beneath UNRWA’s headquarters in Gaza City, wired into the building’s own power supply. The UN’s own investigators then found that nine of its staff may have taken part in 7 October. The United States cut UNRWA off. The European Commission resumed paying it within weeks.

Around that core sits the lattice of non-governmental organizations. In October 2021 Israel designated six Palestinian NGOs, several of them recipients of European funding over the years, as fronts for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine, a terrorist organization on the EU’s own list, and several European governments answered that they had not seen enough evidence and kept working with them. In October 2024 the US Treasury designated Samidoun, which had campaigned on campuses and streets across Europe and North America, as a sham charity raising money for that same Popular Front, a year after Germany had already banned it.

That is the architecture: an Iranian paymaster, a Gulf host, a UN agency with a tunnel under its headquarters, and a web of NGOs that European money kept alive after Israel told Europe exactly what they were. Put it next to Qatargate and ask yourself who in Brussels is serving whom.

The President Pulls The Plug

So President Trump is pulling the plug, and in our opinion it is long overdue.

He withdrew the United States from the World Health Organization, from the UN Human Rights Council, and barred any further funding for UNRWA in his first weeks back in office. On 7 January 2026 he ordered the United States out of 66 international organizations, 31 of them UN entities, stating that they operate contrary to the national interests, security, economic prosperity or sovereignty of the United States, and directing every agency to stop participating and stop paying. The Secretary-General’s response was to tell Washington it has a legal obligation to keep funding them.

Nine days ago, on 22 September, the President stood at the rostrum of the General Assembly and told the room, to its face, that Cuba is a failed state and that freedom is coming to it, and the Cuban delegation walked out of the hall. That is what it looks like when the paymaster of the world stops apologizing.

Judea Is Israel

Now let me say plainly what this house stands for, because on this point we do not hedge.

Judea is Israel, and it always was. The land took its name from the tribe of Judah and the kingdom of David, and the word Jew itself comes from it. It was Rome, after crushing the Bar Kokhba revolt in 135, that erased the name Judea from its maps and renamed the province Syria Palaestina, specifically to cut the Jewish people from their land. Every map that calls Judea and Samaria anything else is still drawing with Hadrian’s pen.

So the State of Israel does not merely have a right to exist. That phrase is too small, and it is an insult to ask it of any nation. Israel has the same right every sovereign nation has: to defend its borders and its people with everything it has. The United States defends its border and its citizens. Switzerland, neutral as it is, keeps an armed militia and an air force precisely so that nobody ever mistakes its neutrality for weakness. Israel, on 7 October 2023, lost 1,195 people in a single morning, with 251 dragged into Gaza as hostages, and every nation on earth that would demand restraint from Israel would itself have gone to war by lunchtime if it had happened to them.

This house stands firmly with the State of Israel and with Prime Minister Netanyahu, and it will stand there whether that is fashionable in Brussels, in Geneva or on an American campus or not.

Cyrus, Esther, And The Nejad Of Shiraz

There is an older story underneath all of this, and it is the one the regime in Tehran most wants you to forget.

The Bible names only one foreign king as the Lord’s anointed, and he was a Persian. Cyrus the Great, in 538 before Christ, freed the Jews from their Babylonian exile and sent them home to rebuild the Temple in Jerusalem, and the Books of Ezra and Isaiah record it. The Book of Esther is set in the Persian court at Shushan. The Persian people and the people of Judea are the brothers and sisters of Scripture, bound together for twenty-five centuries before the ayatollahs ever seized a single street in Tehran.

That bond is not abstract in this house. Our Founder and Principal’s name is not Najadi. It is Nejad, of Shiraz. A Persian Jewish line, unbroken for some 2,500 years. It was Arabized to Najadi so that his grandparents could live safely in Sunni Arab Bahrain. It is a Judaic individual from Persia whose family arabized its name to survive.

When the regime falls, and it will, the circle closes: a free Persia and the Jewish state of Israel, standing together again as they did under Cyrus. That is not a dream. It is a restoration.

The Abraham Accords, Not Two States

Which brings me to the only peace architecture in the Near East that has ever actually worked.

On 15 September 2020, on the South Lawn of the White House, the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Bahrain signed the Abraham Accords with Israel under President Trump. The Kingdom of Morocco followed in December 2020. Sudan signed the Abraham Accords declaration in January 2021, though its normalization has since been stalled by its civil war. In November 2025 the President announced that Kazakhstan was joining, the first nation of his second term and the first to reach from the Near East into Central Asia, and in December 2025 Somaliland pledged to join after Israel recognized it. On 24 September 2026, in New York, the Abraham Accords countries met officially for the first time since 7 October, with Kazakhstan at the table.

Those accords did in five years what the two-state formula failed to do in thirty: embassies opened, flights landed, trade and tourism moved, and Arab and Jewish families began to meet as neighbors rather than as enemies. The two-state formula, by contrast, has been tried since Oslo in 1993, and every time territory was handed over, it became a launchpad, never more so than in Gaza after 2005.

So this is the position of this house, and it is final. We reject a two-state solution, because it would breach the far more important Abraham Accords, reward the terror that ran across the fence on 7 October, and place a hostile state on the high ground over Tel Aviv and Jerusalem. The road to peace runs through Riyadh, not through Ramallah.

And Riyadh will come. Our call, signed and dated: the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will sign the Abraham Accords, because nothing compares to lasting peace in the Near East, because the Kingdom’s own future depends on it, and because President Trump will see it through the same way he saw through every other signature on that list.

We Published The Map Before The March, Dated And Signed

This house does not comment on history after the fact. Our record is dated and signed in advance, in the open, on our own masthead.

On 11 February 2026 we published “Follow the Money Meets CENTCOM Force”: the kinetic campaign and the financial enforcement cascade arriving together, with a hard forward date of 20 March for UBS coming under US Treasury supervision. The US bank charter was approved on Friday, 20 March.

On 2 March 2026 we published “The Second Battlespace: Financial Enforcement.” Operation Economic Fury was announced from the White House and the Pentagon on 15 and 16 April, forty-five days later.

On 18 May 2026 we set out, in writing, the sequence that runs through Kharg Island to Iran’s full surrender, in the manner of Tokyo Bay in 1945. That call stands, signed, and it is not yet complete.

On 24 June 2026 we published the finding that the Wuhan gain-of-function agent is a bioweapon by the definition.

On 17 August 2026 we named four of the six channels of Iran’s financial lifeline, with the addresses attached: the oil smuggling, the exchange houses, the ship registries and the front companies. Two days later, on 19 August, the President named the same channels when he declared Economic D-Day.

Every one of those markers is time-stamped and public. Read them against what has since occurred. That is what we mean when we say dated and signed.

Caracas, Tehran, Havana

Here is the sequence, and it is the one this house has held since our first issue in January.

Caracas came first. On 3 January 2026, Nicolás Maduro was captured and brought before an American court, and the oil revenue of Venezuela now sits in accounts where the Secretary of State instructs and the Treasury executes.

Tehran came second. Operation Epic Fury broke the military architecture of the Islamic Republic from the air, and Operation Economic Fury is now breaking the financial architecture that fed it, bank by bank, broker by broker, tanker by tanker, while the regime runs out of places to hide its money, and with it the money that fed Hamas and Hezbollah.

Havana is third. A fuel blockade has held since January, the regime has admitted to talks, and on Saturday the President said that Cuba and the United States will make a deal and that he does not think the military will be needed. Our call, signed and dated: freedom comes to Havana, and it comes by the same instrument that worked in Caracas and in Tehran, which is American strength applied patiently until the regime has nothing left to bargain with. Greenland, Havana, And The Son Of Cuba Who Will Walk Home A Liberator

On Monday evening, 28 September, Secretary of State Marco Rubio sat down with Sean Hannity on Fox News, and the State Department has since published the full transcript, which I read twice, the way this house reads everything, because almost every answer he gave lands on a call we had already signed and dated. You can watch the interview here, and I recommend you do, because the Secretary chose his words with the care of a man who knows more than he is allowed to say.

Hannity opened on the terror suspects in the United Kingdom tied to a threat against an American air base there, some of whom have since been released on bail, and the Secretary said that what almost happened over the weekend “clearly involves the hands of a foreign actor,” thanked the British authorities for their cooperation, and reminded the world that Iran has “openly threatened to attack American interests globally,” adding that “there will be repercussions for that if it ever were to happen or even attempted.” Pascal knows what that threat looks like from the inside. From 9 to 12 May 2000, in London, Captain Paul Barril, co-founder of the GIGN, France’s counter-terrorism unit, ordered a round-the-clock close-protection detail on him after British and French services picked up a plot by an Islamist cell run out of Bahrain to abduct and kill him, and the cell was arrested at Calais before it could move on its own timeline. The signed order sits in our archive, and Pascal told that story himself in How He Denied Terrorist Assassins in London. So when the Secretary of State says the hand of a foreign actor reached for an American base on British soil, you should know that this house does not read that sentence as theory.

On Iran, the Secretary laid out the logic of Midnight Hammer and Epic Fury more clearly than I have heard anyone do it, explaining that the regime was building so many drones, rockets and missiles that it would “become immune,” and that behind that conventional shield it would break out toward a nuclear weapon, so the President “could not allow them to cross the line of immunity,” because the alternative, five years from now, would have been “North Korea in the Middle East.” He said the Strait of Hormuz is open and carries almost as much oil as before the conflict, with the exception of Iranian oil, which is not getting out, and that the men who actually rule in Tehran are “radical Shia clerics with an apocalyptic vision of the future,” not the suits who get a free pass on American television. He called the Iranian economy “a cataclysm,” and then made the point that matters most, which is that every dollar denied to that regime is a dollar that would otherwise have funded Hizballah, Hamas and the Shia militias in Iraq, and the terrorism and assassination plots that run from them “all over the world.”

Then Hannity asked about Greenland, and I want you to read the answer slowly. The Secretary called the new arrangement “an extraordinary achievement by the President,” said the President “hasn’t gotten nearly enough credit for it,” and made plain that “the issue of Greenland is not about territorial conquest; it is about national security.” He reminded us that the United States secured Greenland in the Second World War to keep Nazi Germany from taking it, that it mattered through the whole Cold War, and that it matters more today than ever, first because China, which calls itself a “near-Arctic” country, is out there “every single day trying to dominate sea lanes,” and second because “in order to build the sort of missile defense this country needs to protect itself, Greenland is incredibly important for all of North America.” Under the agreement reached with Denmark, which he said now exists in perpetuity, “never will any adversary of the United States have the ability to invest there without our approval and their approval,” the United States gains access to build the new military facilities that a missile defense shield for the continent requires, and, in his words, “it didn’t cost the American taxpayer a single penny.” Asked about rare earths, he said the United States will pursue them in partnership with Greenland, but “that’s not why we did it,” because “the key to Greenland” is its geography.

Now put that next to our own record. On 11 January 2026, under his own name, Pascal published Marxist EU Failed the American Acid Test, and he wrote then that President Trump’s decision to repurpose Greenland as an advanced pillar of American strategic defense was “neither impulse nor provocation,” that Greenland is “a core early-warning system architecture” protecting North America and Europe alike, and that its role is “a forward detection, tracking, and response node,” at a time when Russian- and Chinese-linked shadow tankers were running Iranian oil through those same Arctic corridors. On 15 January he followed with France and the Marxist EU Failed the U.S. Acid Test, recording that Europe had sent roughly three dozen soldiers to the island in a gesture aimed at its own guarantor, and on 18 January, in Germany’s Unexpected Greenland Withdrawal, he wrote that the Bundeswehr’s thirteen had left on a commercial flight, and put Sun Tzu over the whole affair: “The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.” That is exactly what happened. Eight months later the Secretary of State described the result in almost the same words, national security rather than conquest, missile defense and early warning, adversaries locked out, and not a shot fired, which is what this house means when it says dated and signed.

On Cuba, Hannity asked whether the island is about to fall, and the Secretary answered, “The truth is Cuba has already fallen,” a failed state “in every sense of the word,” governed by people who “continue to preach about some revolution that has been dead for 20 years that’s never worked,” where everything that could make money was controlled by the military and the Communist Party “to line the pockets of a handful of individuals at the expense of the entire country.” He told Hannity that since 2021 close to 20 percent of Cuba’s population has left the country, and he was just as plain about what comes next: as long as Donald Trump is President, the regime will no longer be able “to steal money and make money off the backs of the Cuban people,” and Cuba will never be allowed to become a base of operations against the United States. The President’s preference, he said, is a diplomatic path to “irreversible, positive change,” but “you cannot have economic freedom in Cuba if you don’t have political freedom first,” and those still chanting slogans in Havana in the hope of waiting out this administration “will learn the lesson the hard way.” On Venezuela, he said the economy must keep recovering after twenty-five or thirty years of corruption, and that Washington is working with the 2015 National Assembly to set the conditions for free and fair elections as soon as possible.

Pascal told me that he very much admires Secretary Rubio’s parents, and when you know their story you understand why. Mario and Oriales Rubio left Cuba for the United States in 1956, and after Castro took power in 1959 they hoped, like so many Cubans, that their country might be worth going home to, so in 1961 his mother took the children back to Havana to try, and within weeks she saw where Castro was taking the island and left it a second time, for good and never to return. What followed was the ordinary heroism nobody puts on a stamp: his father tended bar for decades, his mother worked as a hotel maid, a cashier and a stock clerk at Kmart, and they raised their children in Miami, and for some years in Las Vegas, on hard work alone, and made the American Dream real for them. Pascal’s forward call, and he signs it, is that the son of those two exiles will soon return to the land his parents fled, at the side of his boss, President Trump, as the liberator of his oppressed compatriots.

Then Pascal said something to me that I wrote down word for word in spirit, because it is the whole of this article in a few lines. “Jemima, all those Marxist regimes built walls to lock their own people inside. I have never seen an American swim to Cuba, and I never saw a man from West Germany try to crawl under the wall into East Berlin because the food and the life there were so exquisite. It was all built to control and ruin their own people. And those Marxist systems, Jemima, all of them imploded, but mostly only after they had ruined, consumed and scorched everything underneath them, through their intoxication with hunger for power, because they all share the same greed for power and wealth. Think about it, Jemima: Lenin was driven around in a Rolls-Royce Silver Ghost while the famine of 1921 was killing millions of his people, and Stalin rode in an armored Packard while Ukraine starved.” Rubio’s number is the modern proof of it, because a fifth of a nation does not leave a country that works, and nobody ever builds a raft to sail into one.

And he asked me to make a note of one more reflex he observes, because he says it worries him most of all in Europe today. “Jemima, von der Leyen scares me the most. She displays all those reflexes in public, with actions against people that she cannot even call her people, because none of them ever elected her. It is an occupation, run with an occupation instrument, and that instrument is the euro, which in my reading has stripped some forty percent of the purchasing power and the financial power of 450 million Europeans since it was launched.” You have already read in this article how that currency was born, in the Paris–Bonn bargain and at Maastricht, and never once put to the German people in a vote.

Pascal told me how all of this ends quite some time ago, long before any of it appeared on television, so I had to make sure his thoughts are written down here, in my first article, where the timestamp can do the arguing for us, for GeoStrat Agency LLC and for anyone who wants to check our work against what comes next.

The Crescendo: More Than 1.2 Million Americans

Now the part that makes this personal for every family in this country.

More than 1.2 million Americans are dead from COVID-19 by the cumulative CDC count. This house’s finding, published on 24 June 2026 and argued from the Biological Weapons Convention’s own General Purpose Criterion, is that a pathogen enhanced by gain-of-function research is the prohibited artifact, whatever the stated intent and whatever the civilian setting of the lab that grew it. By that definition, the agent that came out of Wuhan is a bioweapon.

Look at what is already on the public record. The Wuhan Institute of Virology received American research money through a subaward from the institute Dr. Anthony Fauci directed. The State Department reported in January 2021 that the Wuhan Institute had carried out secret research on behalf of China’s military. On 19 June 2026 former Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard released hundreds of pages of documents alleging that Dr. Fauci steered the intelligence community away from the lab-leak line. On 29 July 2026 he invoked the Fifth Amendment before the Senate Homeland Security Committee, 111 times, while carrying a preemptive pardon signed in the last hours of the previous administration. On 6 August the committee voted to hold him in contempt of Congress.

It is this house’s signed judgment that Dr. Fauci was the Trojan horse through which American money and American science reached a laboratory working for the People’s Liberation Army, and that more than 1.2 million American dead from a pathogen grown there constitutes an act of war against the American people on a scale this country has never seen. That judgment is ours, and we sign it. If the other side wants to contest it, it can do so under oath, and not 111 times in silence.

Put it in the ledger next to the famine. The same Party, the same square, the same instinct to erase the count.

The Eighteen-Agency Orbit And The Unmasking Of Wuhan

What the eighteen-agency orbit of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence accomplished in unmasking the Fauci–CCP gain-of-function work at Wuhan stands, in this house’s judgment, as the most brilliant counterintelligence operation performed since the Second World War.

Consider what it required: an adversary state with total control of its own territory, its own laboratories, its own archives and its own press; a cut-out structure of grants, institutes and intermediaries built to be deniable; and a domestic apparatus that had every professional and personal incentive to keep the file closed. And still it was opened, assembled, and laid on the table.

Nations spend decades and do not achieve that. It was achieved, and it was achieved by the finest counterintelligence apparatus on earth, serving a President who told them to find the truth and publish it.

The Creed Crossed The Ocean

Here is what the young voter is not told: the doctrine did not stay in Beijing, Moscow, Havana or Phnom Penh. It crossed the ocean, and it arrived wearing a suit.

It arrived through a lattice of non-governmental organizations, foundations and funding vehicles that has operated on both sides of the Atlantic for decades, moving money and political direction across borders while routing around the Foreign Agents Registration Act. Not one law broken on paper, and every purpose of the law defeated in practice. The State Department itself called some of them weaponized NGOs when it barred their leaders last December, and you have just read what the same kind of network did for Hamas.

It sits inside the European Union, whose architecture, whose posture toward its own member nations, and whose instinct to govern by directive rather than by consent are, in this house’s reading, recognizably the same design, softened in language and hardened in enforcement.

And it sits in our own Congress. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and the bloc around her have told the American people plainly what they want: abolish ICE, and defund the police. Those are not my characterizations. Those are their own stated public positions, on the record, in their own words.

Let me be equally plain in return. In this house’s judgment, this is a subversive movement. It does not seek to govern the American republic. It seeks to dismantle the conditions that make the American republic possible: a border, a courtroom, a police force, a family, a dollar.

We would not be surprised if the NGO networks around that movement came under scrutiny. That is our opinion, and we sign it.

The Silence Of The Grown-Ups

The scandal is not that the radicals said these things out loud. Radicals always say these things out loud.

The scandal is that the grown-ups in the Democratic Party never stood up.

Chuck Schumer had the seniority, the floor, the standing and the decades to say no, and he did not, and neither did the rest of the senior bench. A party of real history, of Truman and of Scoop Jackson, was taken hostage and hijacked in plain daylight by a faction that despises the country that houses it, and the people who could have stopped it calculated that silence was cheaper.

I will name the exception, because fairness demands it. John Fetterman has shown a spine. He has broken with the faction on Israel, on the border, on the basic proposition that his own country is worth defending, and he has taken the incoming for it. One senator. One.

That is the measure of how far it has gone.

What This Midterm Is Actually About

So strip away the ads and the polling and ask yourself what you are actually being asked on 3 November, because I think it is simpler than anyone on television will admit.

You live in the hottest nation on this planet, the one with the greatest constitutional freedom ever written into law, where you can drive where you want, say what you want, worship how you want, build what you want and keep what you earn. On the other side of the ledger is every system described above: people starved by quota, imprisoned for a sentence, sent to reeducation camps for a belief, taxed until work is pointless, told where they may travel and what car they may own, all of it justified by whichever emergency is fashionable that decade, and in this one it is the net-zero, green-deal agenda that this house has long called the climate hoax, run by the same people who could not keep cholera out of Haiti or Hezbollah out of southern Lebanon.

Every single time that system has been tried, from Beijing to Phnom Penh to Havana to Caracas, it has ended the same way, and the only question on your ballot is whether you want to find that out for yourself or take the word of a hundred million graves.

Why My Name Is On This

I owe you one more thing before I close, and that is who is writing to you.

I have the toughest job in our small, private, non-NGO, non-commercial intelligence bureau, which I share with my colleague Yael R. Eastman, our Senior Counsel and Head of Research. Pascal Najadi has mentored me since I was a child, and as this article went to print he gave me the biggest birthday present I could ever have asked for. I am writing his words down exactly as he said them, because I want to remember them:

“Jemima, the time has come, and now you are given the ultimate challenge. From now on you sign off on all future reports that you author, and you check and verify them as per our internal protocol, yourself and SI first, and then pass them to me for final. I keep the editorial oversight and full responsibility over this house and your work, but you decide on the topics you wish to address, because I believe you have more than earned it, Jemima. And now it is time for me to take a back seat on the bridge and let you take the helm. Go get ‘em.”

So this is me, at the helm, and this is the first topic I chose.

Make No Mistake

On 3 November, Americans vote, and in Beijing the flags from today’s parade will still be up on Chang’an Avenue.

The administration’s record is on the table: the border enforced, Caracas freed from Maduro, the adversary in Tehran confronted rather than financed, Israel defended rather than abandoned, the Abraham Accords growing again, the Wuhan file opened rather than buried, energy restored, the United Nations told that the free ride is over, and the economic instrument of the free world pointed at the regimes that built their power on the bodies of their own citizens.

Against it stands a faction that has never once, in a hundred years and on five continents, delivered anything but the ledger set out above.

Make no mistake. The Marxists never were friends of the American way of life, and never friends of the American Dream.

Unite, folks, we can’t goof this one up.

Warm regards,

Jemima Adler

Public Affairs

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC

GeoStrat.Agency Website

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1

Hence,

“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)

”Signal over noise” Jemima Adler, Public Affairs, © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026aption...

Note From The Office Of The Principal

I am Yael R. Eastman, Senior Counsel and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. Nothing leaves this office unread. Every line, every date and every citation is checked before it reaches you, because a claim we cannot stand behind is a claim we do not publish.

We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. That is not a boast; it is a record, filed and dated. Operation FOLDIN was named before a single motorcade reached Ankara. Greenland’s strategic repositioning was called with precision in January 2026. The Epic Fury 2026 sequence traveled from our forward marker to accomplished fact while the legacy press was still hunting for the story. Our calls have been borne out, and none has been overtaken. The measure we hold ourselves to is simple: which came first, and by how many days. Tempo and accuracy: that is the discipline, and on both we hold the record against the herd.

What you have just read rests on the public record, dated, sourced and verifiable line by line. Where this house moves from established fact to forecast, it says so plainly, with no blur between the two. Fact is labeled fact. Forecast is labeled forecast, signed and dated. That is the standard here, and it does not bend.

A Change At The Helm

As of 1 October 2026, Ms. Jemima Adler, Public Affairs, becomes the lead writer of GeoStrat Agency LLC. She is directly responsible for choosing the topics this house addresses and for setting the monthly slate of signals we produce as a team from K Street. She authors and signs off every report she writes, checks and verifies it under our internal protocol, herself and SI first, then with this desk, and passes it to the Principal for final clearance.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has taken a back seat on the bridge. He retains the geostrategic direction and editorial oversight of this house, and the full responsibility for it, while the day-to-day course is now hers to steer. Research and verification remain with this desk. The signal still leaves 1500 K Street under one standard, and now under a new hand at the helm.

Signal over noise. Foreknowledge over fiction. When it comes to the Silent War, we are not commentators keeping score. We are masters of it.

[Embedded post: GeoStrat Agency LLC Beat JPMorgan, The Goldman Sachs and Fake News Giants—Again. Enjoy Our Special Review And ‘Paris-Hong Kong-Versailles’—and our ‘Epic Fury’ Moment at The China Club, Hong Kong]

Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose And Doctrine: Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers: signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting and on the style he brings to light, the nuance anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at the top government level, in crisis, across four decades. That mission now runs through the next generation of this house itself, with Ms. Jemima Adler as our lead writer.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord, who guards and fences his moral compass, so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear and stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts, because once it shifts, it is often too late. We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies, here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate And Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-partisan geostrategic intelligence and publishing unit. We are not an NGO, and we are not a commercial enterprise. We take no public or private grants, we run no campaigns for hire, and we sell nothing. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake: our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC, at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies, among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect: that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary: left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. Its marks are filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office under the serial numbers below. It is a private intelligence unit, explicitly not an NGO and explicitly not commercial. It seeks no business, solicits no clients and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its four authorized channels, named below. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions, and its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers, takes no grants and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and our power.

For The Record: No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are four authorized channels and only four: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com; the GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel; our official website on our own domain, geostrat.agency; and our LinkedIn page, which exists solely to amplify our reports and our public affairs voice. We are not seeking any position outside this house, and we are not hiring. The Najadi Network Doctrine is locked and loaded, and the Najadi Circle has reached closure and is locked. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read: The Najadi Network Doctrine Report

Signal Over Noise: The Record Holds (ref. GSA-DOCTRINE-2026-004), dated and signed in Washington, DC, on 27 September 2026, is the house’s doctrine report: the doctrine, the method and the record, set out in full. It was first presented, in an authorized edition, to a former senior officer of a US intelligence agency. This house makes no claim of endorsement or response. It is now released as a public UNCLASSIFIED edition, free, with no registration and no paywall.

The measure it applies is the one we apply to ourselves: which came first, and by how many days, anchored in third-party timestamps this house cannot alter. A record you can only verify by asking us is not a record. It is a reference.

To request your copy, write to our Public Affairs desk and lead writer:

Jemima Adler

Public Affairs and Lead Writer

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC

strategy@geostrat.agency

With respect, from our office in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Senior Counsel and Head of Research

Office of the Principal, GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610

1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

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