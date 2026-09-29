GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Str., Washington DC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Justice for Israel
Sep 29

Welcome, Jemima Adler, and congratulations on your new role! Geostrat has never minced words, and your first signed post is true to that tradition. Keep giving us incisive posts like this one!

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1 reply by GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🇺🇸
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John Wygertz
Sep 29

Excellent recap of past disastrous choices. If only the rest of your generation had such historical awareness.

Only one quibble, your headline says 77 years after Tiananmen, and while that was the date of Mao's speech, most of us associate Tiananmen with the massacre in '89.

I look forward to seeing more from you.

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