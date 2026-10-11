DECLASSIFIED: Islamism Is Our Biggest Threat! Jemima Adler Introduces former Director Of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard's Midterm Warning

by Jemima Adler, Public Affairs

Folks,

Welcome to the GeoStrat Agency LLC podcast edition on Substack. From today, our films and audio reports reach you here as well, so you can take them with you wherever you go.

We open with my latest production for our YouTube channel: Tulsi Gabbard’s Message To All Americans. The former Director of National Intelligence took the stage in Texas with a warning for the midterms, and I introduce it in my own voice. At our office she is our idol for counterintelligence and for reading the silent room. Listen to her carefully. She says more in one sentence than most say in an hour.

I am also proud to say something I can now reveal officially. I run the day-to-day business of GeoStrat Agency LLC. I am its Public Affairs, its lead writer, and the producer and content manager behind everything you read, watch and hear from us. It is a full-time job, and I love it.

Every word in this edition is checked and verified before it goes out. Our house runs on SI, and the record stays open, dated and DECLASSIFIED.

Thank you for listening, and welcome aboard.

Jemima Adler

Public Affairs

GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington DC