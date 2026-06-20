by Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Whilst I am on my weekend night watch, someone has to do the job (pun intended), and I say this without any sarcasm but with pride to be his number two and Head of Research.



Pascal Najadi and his Coco have taken a well-earned weekend out of the capital. He could not leave the laptop behind—operational reasons, he tells me, and I believe him. So I hold the desk, and I keep it the way we were taught during our earlier years in the military and in uniform decades ago, a hard-earned discipline that strengthens our resolve and professionalism at our Geostrat Agency LLC here in Washington, DC: a reliable clear signal over noise and wasteful distraction.

The Watch This Weekend: Camp David.



The United States Commander-in-Chief and President, Donald J. Trump, has taken his hard-working cabinet members—they never stop to ensure peace and freedom for all of us—to the Maryland mountains for policy meetings, with Iran so far remaining in line and the talks at a delicate point. No leaks. No theater. Good. That is how serious work gets done — behind a closed door, not in front of a camera.

So this dispatch is short, and it is plain. We write the way we were molded in uniform. In combat, communication runs forced and clean—straight up to the highest flag officer on duty when it must—and you keep it simple without keeping it stupid. Here is the simple version.

The receipts came due:

This week the record got heavier. Pascal wrote his own coup de grâce about Dr. Anthony Fauci. And at the same instance, in one of her final acts as Director of National Intelligence, the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard released a declassified tranche through her office—documents her office contends show Fauci’s hand in the intelligence community’s COVID-19 origins review and in the funding questions that trail back to the Marxist ideology architecture of an adversary of the United States, the communist PRC, and their heinous Wuhan Lab, where Dr. Fauci has conducted illicit gain-of-function research paid for by the American taxpayer on COVID-19 pathogens.

He lied to Congress about this and got caught by a CIA whistleblower a few weeks ago. Too bad for Fauci and certain elements from Big Pharma, and I’ll stop right here. You’ll find out all about it and much more, but only then when the DOJ has done its due process by law.



For Tulsi Gabbard, this is part of how she always operated on station, with the highest principles of integrity and transparency.



Fauci, and this was of course expected, and he fell right into the lure, has rejected the gain-of-function allegations under oath before Congress, and the origins debate is not closed but now accelerates both in tempo and intensity.





And the paper is now in the open; you can download your copy directly. Go to ODNI here to see for yourself and the American people can read it for themselves and judge.



That is the point. Let the record speak. That’s also our core doctrine. We hold ourselves to the same standard.

So today we open our own record to you.

The GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026 — Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours

Reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001. It is the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026—what we called it when we called it and how it held. From the first assessment in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war by President Trump’s own hand at Versailles, with the formal seal still waiting on the Bürgenstock above Lake Lucerne.

The campaign character of the action. The blind-before-strike sequencing. The launch window is called weeks away. The Kharg Island endgame. The maritime blockade. And since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fall of crude into our stated band.

The method is binary and open-source. Three layers, never blended: established public fact, our own timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such.

We do not grade our own homework—Independent Top Tier AI Cross-Checked

An independent Grok (xAI) validation, alongside an audit conducted by Anthropic’s Claude AI Max, assessed the publication and returned a composite score of 8.5/10. The review further concluded that its publication tempo led nine major media outlets by approximately 10 to 18 days.

The Pentagon-employed classified military variant of this AI architecture has reportedly been utilized by the Department of Defense in support of operations ranging from the Caracas–Maduro campaign to the unprecedented tempo and surgical precision demonstrated during the highly successful United States’ 5th- and 6th-generation warfighting campaign, ‘Epic Fury 2026.’

It’s published in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian.

Free. No paywall. No donors. No sponsors. No agenda beyond preserving the record.



How To Get Your UNCLASSIFIED Copy

Write to me. A few human words about who you are—that is all I ask. I read for people, not for bots; empty or auto-sent mail goes straight to the round file by design. My Public Affairs desk is open, and we answer with tempo. Today your copy lands on your screen and in your hands if you choose to print and indulge it old-school style, best with a nice coffee or a coke zero, my boss onoy drinks Coke Zero all day long and even on evenings out when we enjyo a meal out and about together with his wonderful Coco.

ExecSec@geostrat.agency

Now — Enjoy Your Weekend

From Pascal, from Coco, and from me: have a fine summer weekend. Not summertime sadness—we love the song, by the way, but that one is reserved for the few who earned their receipts this week, and we wish even them well. The capital looks close to perfect, a tad on the hot side, like the current events at 30°C to 32°C and sunny, and there is no better time to take a table where the people who actually move the files go to unwind. Some like it hot; the bad and sick people, like Fauci and consorts, will feel a much different heat, and that one will come from the instructed DoJ without delay, Justice is fast and precise once she has the hard evidence.

Here are our favorite spots where we sometimes rush in and out, taking food away to get back behind our desks, but also for more relaxed, casual wind-down moments.



Step out of the sun into ‘Off the Record,’ the plush little speakeasy beneath the Hay-Adams, across Lafayette Square from the White House, where staffers talk low and say plenty. Or Georgetown’s ‘Martin’s Tavern’, the wood-paneled landmark where presidents have eaten for generations and old Washington still lingers in the booths.



’Old Ebbitt Grill’, steps from the executive mansion, where operators and analysts debrief over oysters. ‘Café Milano’—Pascal and Coco love that one; we all do, actually. The Georgetown room is where State Department hands and visiting diplomats trade the world over lunch. The formality drops at the door. For an afternoon you can sit shoulder to shoulder, no protocol or tie required, with the minds shaping the century, all of you off the clock.

We will be back the moment we spot a real shift over the horizon—a pure signal, the way you have come to expect it.



Until then, relax. Let President Trump and his team communicate their decisions and the final flight schedule of JD to Zurich International Airport that he sets from here.

And please try to ignore the noise—the instant Iran-and-MOU experts are surfacing like ice cream stands on a hot day in South Beach.



Watch the conduct. Not the chatter.

Take care. Over and out, for now.

Truly yours,

Yael R. Eastman





“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Private, non-profit, sovereign — beholden to no party, donor, or foreign interest. GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.

A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine—intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence—and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

Financial Independence

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. We hold no bank account in the agency’s name, accept no donors, sell no subscriptions, and answer to no party, government, lobby, or foreign interest in any jurisdiction. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our political masters do not exist. That independence is the asset, and it is why our forward markers are delivered without fear, favor, or interference.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. We make news — a signal, not noise. We publish through two authorized channels only: our Substack, pnajadi1967.substack.com, and our YouTube channel under Pascal Najadi. Any other account, page, or feed claiming to speak for the agency or its Principal is an impersonation. If it is not on one of our two channels, it is not us.

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

Trademarks & Copyright

“Epic Fury 2026” word mark — USPTO Principal Register, Standard Character, Serial No. 99807441. GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark — USPTO Serial No. 99766311.

© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.