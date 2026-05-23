Steady on a secret heading, the Anschütz gyrocompass aglow at the binnacle—true north read straight from the turning Earth, not from any satellite a hostile hand can switch off or fake. Aboard this vessel the navigation suite is redundant by design, layered and deliberate, exactly as a serious watch demands. We have two of those, and they run independently. Cuba, here we come. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman





WASHINGTON, DC: Read it again, because the record is now signed and dated by the United States government itself.



In The Silent Weapon, I told you the campaign had gone global—from Tehran to a Nigerian camp to the waters off Havana—and I gave you the line that has held through every coordinate: what happened in Caracas does not stay in Caracas. What happened in Iran does not stay in Iran. Cuba is next.

It is no longer next. It is here.



The USS Nimitz Carrier Strike Group now sits within sight of Havana—the carrier, Carrier Air Wing 17, the guided-missile destroyer USS Gridley, and the fleet oiler USNS Patuxent.



The Department of Justice has unsealed the superseding indictment of Raúl Castro, 94, and five of his officers for the February 24, 1996 shoot-down of two unarmed Brothers to the Rescue aircraft over international waters, which killed four men. Treasury’s Economic Fury has the regime’s financiers in scope.



And Secretary of State Marco Rubio has spoken straight past the junta to the Cuban people themselves — naming GAESA, the 18-billion-dollar machine that hoards 70 percent of the economy and answers to no one, while the people endure 22-hour blackouts.

Look at the sequence, because it is the same one that ran in Caracas, beat for beat. Indictment. Financial pressure. Naval presence. A direct appeal over the regime’s head to its own people. And the option of force is held openly on the table. There is nothing improvised here. The precursors are identical, and the world has watched this film run to its end before.

Now let me be clear about what makes all of it possible—the part the cameras never catch. The carrier turns heads. The sanctions make the headline. The indictment leads the broadcast.



But beneath every loud thing runs the quiet one: the work of the Director of National Intelligence, the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard, and the enterprise she rebuilt and pointed.



Tulsi is the silent weapon of the Republic. She carries the spear that tells the nation where to strike and the shield that tells it what to guard. She trimmed that enterprise to the blade—ODNI 2.0, roughly 40 percent of the bloat cut, more than 700 million dollars a year returned to the taxpayer—and then she aimed it.

And let me tell you why I read her so clearly. I know her wiring because it is my own. As a child I was the textbook introvert—the boy who would rather sit in the quiet and think than be seen, who studied the room before he ever spoke in it.



Tulsi Gabbard is built from the same cloth. We are kindred spirits, two of a kind, cut from the same silence. People made this way do not perform. They observe. They absorb. They wait. And when they finally move, they move with the whole weight of everything they noticed while the loud ones were busy being seen.



That is not a weakness in a spy chief. It is the entire trade. The best of them are never the loudest voice in the room—they are the quietest and the most certain, and, fatal for our adversaries.

For The Record



So yes, I admit it freely—and there is nothing to apologize for. We are not woke. We have taste, and we have the discernment to know a brilliant, singular mind when we see one and to tell it apart from the lesser candles flickering for attention in the same room. There are many of those. She is not one of them. She is one of my heroes—yes, indeed. And my wonderful spouse, Coco, shares that admiration entirely with me. We love her—not for the noise she never made, but for the watch she kept in silence, for all of us.

Everything now visible to the world was first invisible:



A briefing, a target package, a fusion of what the spies see with what the warfighters and the prosecutors do. The ground over Havana was prepared in silence, long before the Nimitz came into view.

That is the truth I keep returning to. The spear is loud. The shield is quiet. And nothing escapes the eyes and ears of that orbit.

I am genuinely happy for the Cuban people. When the chains fall — and they will — a free and smiling nation will rise 90 miles from Florida, and the world will rush to embrace it.



They have everything going for them: warmth, brilliance, resilience, and a homeland of staggering beauty. They will build a future on freedom and on the love of the United States and the wider free world. That day is close.

MY CLOSING NOTE

Have a blessed Memorial Day weekend. Take the time. Spend it well—with your families, with your friends, around the table, and under the open sky. Remember, too, what the weekend is truly for: the men and women who gave everything so the rest of us could gather in peace. Honor them by living free.

It might get busy out there. Make no mistake—that call lies exclusively with the Commander‑in‑Chief, President Donald J. Trump, as ever, and as strong as he soldiers on, tirelessly, toward making our world free and safe again.



Free of rogue regimes. Free of dictators. Free of the cancer of corruption that has fed on honest people for far too long.

The watch never ends. But this weekend, let those of us who can rest easy—and trust the hand on the helm.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

GeoStrat Agency LLC

Washington, DC

UNITED STATES



And, Remember Our Motto:

“See Beyond the Horizon; Shape the World Before It Shifts.”

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, On the Use of Spies

A Note from the Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC—five minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest.



Our reports are published in full and open to all, without a paywall.

With every good wish,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

GeoStrat Agency LLC · Washington, DC

+1 771 203 0610

Annex B

and the full archive: https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/archive

Companion paper—”The Silent Weapon”: https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/the-silent-weapon-dni-tulsi-gabbard

Here is our GeoStrat Agency Context Film, produced to accompany and deepen the analysis set out in this paper. It is intended not merely as a visual supplement but as a strategic companion piece designed to give the reader a fuller sense of the operational atmosphere, the wider geopolitical stakes, and the underlying logic that informs the written argument.

All Context Films can be reviewed here on the GeoStrat Agency Context Film YouTube Channel for free: GeoStrat Agency Context Films on YouTube

Content Manager:

Yael R. Eastman, GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC, United States



Film material and video choreography, Private Archives: by Pascal Najadi

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