by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC: Make no mistake. We have been sailing through a Beaufort 7—near gale, the sea heaping up, foam streaking off the crests, the boat rocking hard but holding her line. And we held it.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 struck its target. The kinetic package landed. One adversary is on the deck.

But the storm is not over. It is sharpening. Two enemies on both sides of the Atlantic set out to enslave the free world—a revived Marxism, call it USSR 2.0, and Political Islam — and on the scope they read as a single track.



Different banners. Same target: Your freedom, your voice, your nation.

The brilliant realpolitik President Ronald Reagan saw it coming. In 1964 he warned us early on not of an invasion but of subversive elements and rot from the inside:

“Our surrender will be voluntary … because by that time we will have been weakened from within spiritually, morally, and economically.”

— President Ronald Reagan, “A Time for Choosing,” October 27, 1964

That is the warning (!)



The enemy rarely kicks down the front door. He gets you to open it.

This is the relaunch. The crescendo. From here, we phase out the background noise — the clutter, the chaff, the deliberate jamming — and we lock our focus on what actually threatens us.

So here is the only question that matters tonight. Are you on the watch—or are you still waiting for someone else to keep it?

Make no mistake. Freedom does not defend itself. It never has. It is held by those who stand the line when the sea turns black and the wind drives to Beaufort 7 — and it is lost by those who looked away and told themselves the watch belonged to someone else.

So to every brave man, every brave woman, every boy, and every girl who still loves this country and the freedom it was built on—get ready. Take your station. Steady your hands. The Crescendo is coming.

The Epilogue of ‘Epic Fury 2026’ is almost here. And it will fall, as it always has, at the command of the Commander-in-Chief and 47th President of the United States, Donald J. Trump.

The truth is, the watch was never about waiting. It was about being ready when the moment came. That moment is now.

Come Aboard:



The Big Game Never Waits—Catch The Signal Before They Send It.

“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results.”



— Sun Tzu, The Art of War

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“See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts” - Pascal Najadi

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Yael R. Eastman

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