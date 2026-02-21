by Pascal Najadi



The F-35 is still too often described as a “fighter.” In a modern CENTCOM campaign, that label is incomplete to the point of being misleading. Properly employed, the USAF F-35A is a stealthy forward ISR node, a real-time data fusion engine, and a precision strike platform—all at once. In a decapitation-style operation against an adversary whose defenses are outdated, non-integrated, and brittle, this dual role is decisive. You do not merely destroy targets; you dislocate the system—fragmenting command, blinding sensors, and pushing the whole architecture into service denial.

What Happened in Caracas Will Not Stay in Caracas

This is the logic of the U.S. System-of-Systems, a construct refined and operationalized since 2016. It is not one platform, but an orchestration. At the wide end of the funnel sit persistent collectors and battle managers. RC-135 Rivet Joint aircraft vacuum up SIGINT and ELINT—communications, emitters, and behavioral patterns—feeding a live electronic order of battle. E-3 AWACS (in-depth packages) provide wide-area air picture management, track correlation, and deconfliction, acting as airborne command posts. P-8 Poseidon patrol aircraft extend the net across maritime and littoral space, tying air and sea lanes into a single operational picture. MQ-9 Reaper drones add persistent ISR and strike support; MQ-4C Triton platforms survey vast areas at altitude, mapping changes over time rather than snapshots. Overhead, U.S. Space Force assets—electro-optical, radar, and SIGINT—complete the picture, ensuring continuity even when airspace is contested.

All of this flows into a fused, time-compressed kill chain: collect → correlate → task → strike → assess. The effect is not attrition by mass; it is paralysis by precision.

Hot and Low—The Moment Irans Defenses Realize Too Late - They’ve Been Seen

This is where the F-35 enters the decisive phase. It does so hot and low, exploiting stealth, sensor reach, and data fusion to penetrate contested airspace. First mission: sense and map. The F-35’s AESA radar, distributed aperture system, and electronic support measures capture the latest emitter states, frequency shifts, radar modes, and command links—updates that matter because defenses change when they feel threatened. That data is pushed in real time back into the network—AWACS, ground C2, naval fires, and USSF—tightening the loop for everyone else.

Enemy Defence Service Denial in Practice: How Precision Fires Disintegrate Integrated Air Defense

Second mission: strike. With the battlespace mapped and defenses dislocated, the F-35 transitions seamlessly into a precision bomber. It delivers heavy ordnance against command-and-control nodes, integrated air defense hubs, missile batteries, and leadership sanctuaries—the organs that keep the adversary coherent. The result is not simply destroyed hardware; it is blindness. Missile defenses that cannot see, cannot coordinate, and cannot trust their own data are neutralized into irrelevance.

We have seen this logic before on January 3rd 2026 in the impeccable, never-before-seen Caracas Special Military Op. When a non-integrated, overstated architecture, very much like the current Iranian systems, meets a fused system-of-systems, even modern Russian and Chinese components—S-300-class systems, contemporary radars—are forced into denial.



The lesson is consistent: integration beats inventory. A defense built to coerce a domestic population collapses quickly when confronted by a network built to fight a peer.

None of this requires “boots on the ground.” Nor is there intent to send them. Decapitation campaigns are designed to remove the brain, not occupy the body. The population—the people—are the only “boots” that matter after the system collapses.

Flying the Alliance: USAF Maj. Kristine “Beo” Wolfe and the Human Standard of Coalition Airpower

At the sharp end of this architecture stand pilots trained to operate as networked combat commanders, not lone dogfighters. Major Kristine “Beo” Wolfe exemplifies that standard. Integrated into the USAF Air Combat Control ecosystem and CENTCOM’s broader C2 construct, she represents the modern F-35 ethos: disciplined energy management, data-driven maneuver, and absolute precision at tempo. As leader of the USAF F-35 Demonstration Team, she has shown allied air forces—across NATO, Switzerland, and every F-35 partner nation—what it means to fly inside the U.S. system-of-systems so that, when required, everyone plugs into the same architecture against a common hostile threat to the Western Hemisphere.

That is why I produced the short context film accompanying this article. It is not a spectacle. It is an illustration of how skill, sensors, and systems converge when an aircraft is flown inside the network, not beside it. Watch it with that lens, and the choreography makes sense.



Sun Tzu understood this logic long before silicon and satellites:

“In war, the way is to avoid what is strong and strike what is weak.”

The modern translation is straightforward. You do not batter walls; you cut the wires.



The F-35 is the blade.



PS: Yes, it’s true. Top Gun 1 and 2 look like sleeping pills compared to my 2 minutes and 20 seconds of pure adrenaline in this Context Film that I produced and choreographed in honor of Kristine “Beo” and all USAF, IDF, Swiss Air Force, and allied F-35 pilots. And yes—predictably—I’ve already had a flood of compliments for holding USAF Maj. Kristine “Beo” Wolfe in frame a heartbeat longer, with that decisive professional look, just before she’s catapulted off the carrier deck.



ExecSec@geostrat.agency

