by Pascal Najadi reporting from Washington, DC



WASHINGTON, DC: I have read many things from this desk, 5 minutes’ walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square. Few have moved me the way Tulsi Gabbard’s act of these hours did.

She did the one thing the architects of the cover-up prayed she never would. She declassified the files. And let me correct any lazy assumption before it spreads: she is not walking off any stage. She is throttling up.

Her office released a four-part disclosure, the product of a year-long declassification review, of never-before-seen communications surrounding Dr. Anthony Fauci and the origins of COVID-19.



The trail of United States taxpayer money that ran into the Wuhan Institute of Virology in the People’s Republic of China is now exposed and validated. Her office runs the 18 alphabetical agencies.



Those United States intelligence and counterintelligence agencies are the world’s undisputed number one intelligence apparatus.



The U.S. intelligence orbit of those 18 agencies contends that Fauci helped steer federal funding, through the EcoHealth Alliance, into dangerous gain-of-function research at the Wuhan lab.



It confirms that Fauci worked to shape the Intelligence Community’s own assessment of where the virus came from and that his 2024 sworn testimony to Congress does not survive contact with his own correspondence.



The CIA whistleblower allegations, presented under oath, have been referred to the Intelligence Community Inspector General. Her office’s reading of the record is plain: the Wuhan laboratory remains the most probable origin of the pandemic that took so much from so many.

Let me be precise, because this office does not trade in exaggeration and never will. What the magnificent DNI Tulsi Gabbard placed on the record is a declassified contention and a body of allegations—not yet a courtroom verdict.



Dr. Fauci has denied wrongdoing; he called such claims preposterous in 2024. The hearing produced no signed confession. The Intelligence Community itself has remained formally split between natural spillover and laboratory accident, and President Biden issued Fauci a pre-emptive pardon in January 2025.



I draw those lines in full daylight, because the truth is strong enough to carry itself. The documents now sit in the open archive, where every citizen of the United States and every honest reader on earth can study them and judge for himself. That is what transparency looks like. That is what she delivered.

And make no mistake about the spirit of it. This was not a wind-down. This was not a soft farewell. Watch her now. She is the Concorde Supersonic Jet Airliner at the end of the runway at London—all four Rolls-Royce jet engine afterburners lit, full throttle, nose lifting into a roaring, unmistakable takeoff that rattles every window for miles.



Whether she climbs out and away or banks into one long, wide loop and comes thundering back down to the very same runway to continue the work—that, none of us yet knows, and I will not pretend otherwise.



What I know is this: there is more to come. Far more. The engines are spooling up, not cooling.

A word, then, to the guilty—the enablers, the document-shredders, the men now quietly deleting threads and rehearsing their denials. Nothing has ended. No watch has been stood down. The days ahead can be long indeed, and for men with something to hide, they can be very long.



You will not outrun this. That is not a threat; it is simply the arithmetic, the simple math of accountability. Call it my small, friendly advice: there is no runway on this earth long enough for your escape.

Now for good measure permit me a personal word:

Right here and now, because I have never hidden my regard for this wonderful and brilliant woman, and I will not begin today.



Tulsi Gabbard and I are cut from the same cloth—two textbook introvert children, she on the deep Pacific water of Hawaii and I on the deep water of Lake Lucerne, who each learned to read the signal before the room ever heard it and to weigh it carefully before we ever spoke.



It is admiration in its proper sense—the recognition of a kindred temperament that holds the line where lesser hands, time and again across the long history of the intelligence community, have folded.



My fiancée, Coco, holds her in the same regard and for the same reasons: composure, principle, discipline, and a moral compass that does not drift. My Head of Research and Executive Secretary, Yael Eastman, stands beside us on every word of this, as she has from the first day of this mission.

So here is my word to the magnificent Tulsi Gabbard, in this hour.

”Dear Tulsi, you carry the sword and the shield of your Republic through veritable storms, and you raise the truth high in your hand for all to see. You do not break. You do not bend. You never did, and you always put the mission first and never left anyone behind. You never lost your compass—not once, not in the darkest hour of the hardest call. History keeps its own ledger, far longer than any news cycle, and yours is written in the clear. Bravo, Director. Bravo.”



- Pascal Najadi

And mark my words, ladies and gentlemen: from where she stands right now — engines roaring, nose to the sky — you have seen nothing yet.

“All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1.

“Hence it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13, The Use of Spies.

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A Note From The Executive Secretary

Let me be clear. We do not call the shots. We report when we hear one. The course was set long before this signing, and it does not change because the headlines did. Read past the noise, watch the conduct, and judge the President by what he delivers. That is how we read it here in Washington, and that is how we write it for you.

A Note On Identity & Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm, headquartered in Washington, DC, at 1500 K Street NW. We publish forward markers, predictive geostrategic analyses, and editorial commentary on the forces reshaping the 21st-century world order. The word “Agency” in our name stands for our doctrine — intellectual sovereignty and strategic independence — and is in no way related to, affiliated with, or connected to the Hague-based Geostrat.org or any related entity, all separate concerns with different owners and purposes.

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Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read — The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

Out now: the GeoStrat Agency LLC Crown Report 2026, reference GSA-CROWN-2026-001, carried under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004 — the full forecasting record on the Iran campaign, Epic Fury 2026, from the first call in January 2026, weeks before a single aircraft crossed into Iranian airspace, to the close of the war at the Bürgenstock.

What we said, when we said it, and how it held: the campaign character of the action, the blind-before-strike sequencing, the launch window called weeks out, the Kharg Island endgame, the maritime-blockade Second Act — and, since 4 May, the performance-based framework, the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, and the fall of crude into our stated band.

Three layers, never blended: established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. We do not grade our own homework — an independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10 and a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine major outlets. Released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions — English, French, German, and Italian. Free. No paywall.

Request it direct: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

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Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record around the analysis above. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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