by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



The Watch Begins at Dawn: Understanding the Moment

There is a moment before first light when the watch officer stands alone at the helm—wind holding steady at 25, 30 knots, the bow rising and falling through dark water, nothing but the sound of canvas and rigging and the immense responsibility of keeping your vessel on course through contested and dangerous seas. No shortcuts. No indiscipline. No confused minds making decisions at the critical moment when the entire crew depends on clarity of command and unwavering focus on the compass bearing. Every hand knows their role. Every officer understands the hierarchy. Every crew member, from the navigator below deck to the deckhand securing the lines in spray and darkness, trusts that the helm is being held by someone who will not deviate, will not panic, will not allow external pressure to compromise the course.

This is precisely the condition under which the United States currently operates in the Indo-Pacific, the Persian Gulf, and across the broader architecture of global maritime commerce and strategic deterrence. The American nation stands at a critical juncture where the decisions made in the next several months—particularly regarding Iran, China, and the reshaping of American naval posture—will determine not merely the balance of power in the coming decade, but the fundamental question of whether the United States maintains the initiative or cedes it to revisionist powers determined to upend the post-World War II international order.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s accompanying the President to Beijing for talks with Xi Jinping represents exactly what the watch demands in this moment: absolute clarity of command structure, disciplined and purposeful execution of foreign policy objectives, and an unwavering focus on navigating through contested waters without either capitulating to adversaries or stumbling into unnecessary conflict.



The trip is not ceremonial. The stakes are not abstract. The conversations being held in Beijing will reverberate through military commands, intelligence agencies, allied governments, and financial markets for months and years to come. And underlying every discussion—whether explicitly stated or tacitly understood—is a fundamental reality:



The United States Navy has successfully established a deterrent posture in the Persian Gulf that is producing measurable strategic results without requiring the kind of kinetic conflict that would destabilize global energy markets and commit American military resources to an endless quagmire.

Reading the Sea State: The Gulf Blockade and the Non-Alarmist Reality

The situation in the Persian Gulf requires neither panic nor complacency. It requires precise diagnosis. Over the past eighteen months, the United States Navy has executed a sustained maritime interdiction campaign focused on four specific objectives:



(1) interdicting Iranian weapons transfers to proxy forces; (2) preventing the acceleration of Iran’s ballistic missile and drone programs through enforcement of international sanctions regimes;



(3) reassuring regional allies—Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel—that American commitment to freedom of navigation and protection of critical chokepoints remains absolute; and



4) demonstrating to Beijing and Moscow that the United States has the naval capacity, the logistical capability, and the strategic will to maintain presence in critical sea lanes regardless of regional challenges or great power competition.

The results speak clearly to anyone willing to examine the data without ideological distortion. Houthi attacks on commercial shipping in the Red Sea have declined by 67 percent over the past six months.



Iranian Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) fast-attack craft operations in the Strait of Hormuz have been reduced to near-historical lows, with documented incidents down 90 percent compared to the same period two years ago.



Perhaps most significantly, the flow of advanced weaponry from Iran to proxy forces in Yemen, Lebanon, and Iraq has contracted substantially—not to zero, but to levels that are quantifiably smaller and less capable than the trajectory the Iranian regime was pursuing prior to the re-establishment of rigorous American naval enforcement.

The Pentagon’s own classified assessments—portions of which have been disclosed to allied intelligence services and congressional leadership—indicate that Iran’s strategic calculus has shifted.



The Calculation of Fear: Why the Crushed IRGCN Has Gone Silent

The remnants of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Navy now operate in the Persian Gulf like desperate raiders—reduced to approximately and almost comically in size and power, 20 Boston Whaler-type fast-attack craft, a shadow of what Tehran once imagined as a regional naval force.



Iranian terrorist-level cum make-shift local wannabe commanders have been explicitly instructed to avoid direct confrontation with American naval assets and to maintain distance from critical sea lanes where the U.S. Fifth Fleet operates continuously.



The reason is simple and brutal: the firepower disparity is absolute. A Kalashnikov rifle fired from an Iranian patrol boat against the steel hull of a U.S. Navy destroyer produces no impact worth measuring.



Direct engagement would result in catastrophic loss of life for Iranian personnel—a calculation every Iranian military commander understands with absolute clarity.

But there is something deeper operating here.



No Iranian leader wants to be the one who orders an attack on American forces. Not because they fear American retaliation against the Islamic Republic as a whole, but because they fear becoming the political target of rival power centers within Tehran.



The Iranian regime is fractured. Authority is distributed among competing centers of power. In this environment, ordering a naval attack that results in American retaliation is a death sentence—not from Americans, but from internal enemies seeking to exploit the crisis for political advantage.

This is where Sun Tzu’s ancient wisdom applies:



“The supreme art of war is to subdue the enemy without fighting.”



The United States Navy has not fired a shot. Yet Iran is being systematically constrained, its proxies degraded, its weapons transfers interdicted, and its regional influence diminished—all through the application of military presence and demonstrated resolve.

President Trump holds all the cards. Time is working in America’s favor.



The longer this deterrent posture is maintained, the more the Iranian regime fragments internally and the more isolated it becomes internationally. The strategy is not nation-building—the failures of Iraq and Afghanistan have been learned from. Instead, the objective is clear and finite: establish conditions in which a secular, merit-based Iranian government emerges, one that recognizes peace with Israel, leverages its oil reserves for economic prosperity, and integrates into the regional order as a responsible actor rather than a revolutionary rogue state.

All of this is proceeding according to plan. Patience brings roses.

What has been achieved in the Gulf is a form of maritime deterrence that operates below the threshold of kinetic warfare but above the level of mere diplomatic pressure.



The American Navy maintains a forward presence with carrier strike groups rotating through the region, amphibious ready groups positioned to respond to crises, and guided-missile destroyers and frigates conducting continuous patrols of critical chokepoints.



This presence is expensive. It requires sustained logistical effort and the commitment of American sailors to extended deployments and high-tempo operations. But it is also extraordinarily effective at accomplishing something that often goes unappreciated in Washington: it prevents conflict rather than initiating it.

The blockade—for that is what it is, though the term is often avoided in diplomatic circles for its legal and rhetorical complications—works precisely because Iran cannot directly challenge American naval superiority. The Islamic Republic possesses neither the submarine force, nor the air force, nor the surface combatant fleet necessary to contest the U.S. Navy in open waters.



Therefore, Iran’s response has been to attempt asymmetric operations: proxy warfare through Lebanese Hezbollah, support for Houthi anti-ship missiles, drone proliferation to regional militias, and the acceleration of its indigenous ballistic and cruise missile programs.



The American blockade—by interdicting weapons transfers, by maintaining visible naval presence, and by coordinating intelligence and interdiction efforts with regional allies—raises the costs of these asymmetric strategies substantially.

This is the non-alarmist reality. No dramatic naval battles. No fleet engagements. No confrontations that would justify an expanded military conflict. Instead, what has emerged is a steady-state condition in which American naval power, exercised with discipline and clear rules of engagement, has created an environment of heightened risk for Iranian aggression and substantially reduced risk for American commerce and that of American allies. This is precisely the form of deterrence that responsible statecraft should seek to achieve.

The Architect of American Diplomacy: Marco Rubio’s Role and Philosophical Framework

To understand the significance of Secretary Rubio’s presence on the flight to Beijing, one must first understand who Marco Rubio is and what he represents within the architecture of the Trump administration’s foreign policy. He is not a hawk who has accidentally stumbled into a position of diplomatic responsibility. He is not a neophyte navigating international affairs for the first time.



He is, rather, a statesman whose entire career has been animated by a single conviction: that American strength, exercised with discipline and clarity of purpose, is the surest foundation for sustainable peace.



His opponents have often characterized him as an interventionist, a warmonger, a representative of the Republican Party’s more aggressive posture toward adversaries. This characterization is, at best, incomplete. At worst, it is fundamentally misleading.

Rubio’s actual record demonstrates something far more nuanced and far more important: he is a diplomat who understands that peace cannot be negotiated from a position of weakness.



”SecState Marco Rubio is a constitutionalist who believes that American foreign policy must be grounded in the explicit authority granted to the Executive and Legislative branches by the Constitution of the United States, not in international legal frameworks that supersede or circumvent American sovereignty. He is a geo-strategist who recognizes that the world contains actors—the Islamic Republic of Iran, the Chinese Communist Party, the Russian Federation—whose fundamental interests are opposed to American interests, and with whom negotiations must therefore proceed from a foundation of demonstrated strength rather than demonstrated goodwill.”



- Pascal Najadi

Since assuming the position of Secretary of State, Marco Rubio has implemented a foreign policy doctrine that can be summarized in five operational principles:

First, prioritize American national interest explicitly and unapologetically.



Second, strengthen alliances with democratic nations and those aligned with American strategic interests, particularly in the Indo-Pacific.



Third, maintain clear red lines with revisionist powers and enforce those red lines consistently.



Fourth, execute diplomacy from a foundation of military strength and demonstrated willingness to use that strength if diplomacy fails.



Fifth, operate within constitutional constraints and maintain the rule of law as a foundational principle of American international engagement.

These principles are not rhetorical flourishes. They are reflected in concrete policy outcomes. Under Rubio’s stewardship, the State Department has rebuilt relationships with key allies that had frayed during the previous administration.



The Quad partnership—the United States, Japan, India, and Australia—has been substantially strengthened, with new diplomatic frameworks and intelligence-sharing arrangements formalized.



The Abraham Accords framework has been expanded, creating new opportunities for Israeli-Arab cooperation and reducing the space in which Iranian influence can operate. Simultaneously, the State Department has maintained rigorous enforcement of sanctions regimes against Iran, Belarus, Russia, and the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, ensuring that diplomatic engagement does not result in the unilateral surrender of American leverage.

Perhaps most importantly, Rubio has restored to the State Department a sense of purpose and a clarity of mission that had been lacking.



American diplomats had, in recent years, become caught between competing imperatives: the desire to maintain good relations with all nations, the pressure to subordinate American interests to international consensus-building, and the expectation that American foreign policy should be driven by universal human rights principles applied equally and without regard to strategic interest. Rubio has clarified the actual hierarchy:

American interests come first. Human rights advocacy remains important, but it is not pursued at the expense of American strategic objectives. International law is respected, but it does not supersede American constitutional law or American decision-making authority.

In his role as Secretary of State, Rubio operates not in isolation but within a broader national security apparatus that includes Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, and, most critically, President Donald Trump.



This is not a collection of like-minded ideologues. It is a team of experienced operators with distinct perspectives and, in some cases, distinct philosophical orientations toward specific issues. But they share a common commitment to American strength, American sovereignty, and American strategic interests.



The coordination among these leaders—visible in the synchronized messaging on Iran, on China, on Russia, and on the Middle East—represents the kind of unified command structure that has been absent from American foreign policy for the past several years.

Command Structure in Contested Waters: How the Administration Operates

On a sailing ship in rough seas, you need three things and only three things: a clear captain who sets the course and makes the final decision; obedient crew members who execute commands promptly and without unnecessary questioning; and officers who understand their specific role in the larger mission and who coordinate seamlessly with their counterparts.



You do not need passengers debating navigation strategy while the ship is in a gale. You do not need crew members questioning the helm officer’s decisions in the middle of a storm. You do not need a governance structure in which decision-making authority is diffused across multiple competing centers of power, each pursuing its own agenda.

The current American administration—under President Trump’s leadership, with Rubio as the primary architect and executor of diplomatic strategy, Gabbard coordinating intelligence, Hegseth managing military operations, and Bessent managing the financial and economic dimensions of national security policy—operates with precisely this kind of unified command structure.



This is not obvious to observers who are accustomed to the cacophony of the previous administration, in which senior officials made contradictory statements, pursued competing agendas, and created confusion about American policy through their public disagreements. The current approach is fundamentally different.

Consider the recent statements on Iran policy. In the previous administration, there would have been visible tension between State, Defense, and Intelligence over the proper approach to Iranian nuclear development, sanctions enforcement, and deterrence strategy. Officials would have given different speeches to different audiences, creating an impression that the American government did not have a clear policy.



In the current administration, when the President makes a statement about Iran, that statement has been coordinated with State, Defense, and Intelligence beforehand. The messaging is consistent. The policy is clear. American adversaries know exactly where the red lines are, and American allies know exactly what American support looks like.

This is what the Chinese proverb means when it says the following:

“Do not listen to what I say; look at what I do.”

The administration is demonstrating through its actions—not through rhetoric, not through diplomatic flourishes, not through carefully crafted statements designed to placate various constituencies—what it actually believes and what it is actually willing to do. The Naval blockade in the Persian Gulf is not a statement. It is an action. The enforcement of sanctions against Iran is not rhetoric. It is policy. The coordination among national security officials is not performative. It is the foundation upon which actual strategic decisions are made.

None of the senior officials in this administration operate on normal sleeping schedules. None of them take extended vacations. None of them are absent from the decision-making apparatus when crises emerge. Secretary Rubio, DNI Gabbard, Secretary Hegseth, and Secretary Bessent are conducting the night watch of American statecraft—standing watch while the nation sleeps, monitoring threats, coordinating responses, and ensuring that American power remains positioned to respond to threats and opportunities as they emerge.



This is not romantic. It is not heroic in the conventional sense. It is simply the reality of what it means to occupy positions of national security responsibility in a dangerous world.

The mission to Beijing—with Secretary Rubio accompanying the President to hold conversations with Xi Jinping—is being undertaken by people who have spent months preparing the ground, coordinating with allies, establishing red lines with potential adversaries, and ensuring that when the President sits down across from Xi, he does so from a position of maximum strength and maximum clarity about American interests and American willingness to defend those interests. This is the fruit of unified command structure.



This is what emerges when leadership is clear, when authority is decisive, and when execution is consistent.



The Foundation of Peace Through Strength—Maintain Course For a Safe Crossing

I have held the night watch in 25-knot winds, watching the compass bearing, checking the radar for approaching vessels, feeling the ship move beneath my feet with each swell, knowing that every crew member—from the deckhand securing the lines in spray and darkness to the navigator plotting the course below deck—depends upon clear decision-making at the helm. In rough weather, the watch officer does not have the luxury of second-guessing.



The course is set. The objective is clear. The entire crew trusts that the person at the helm will maintain that course, will respond to changing weather and sea state with appropriate tactical adjustments, and will bring the ship safely through the dangerous waters ahead.

This is what our nation’s leadership is doing at this moment in history. Not resting. Not delegating responsibility downward to bureaucratic structures. Not hoping that diplomatic niceties or international organizations will solve problems that require the application of American power. Standing watch. Making decisions. Maintaining the course even when the weather turns difficult and external actors attempt to pressure the administration into deviating from its strategic objectives.

The conversations that Secretary Rubio will conduct in Beijing are not luxury diplomacy. They are not ceremonial in nature. They are not driven by a desire to achieve some grand and dramatic breakthrough that will be announced with great fanfare and celebrated in the international media. Rather, they are the practical work of statecraft: clarifying red lines, exploring pathways for managed competition that do not require kinetic conflict, establishing communication channels that will prevent miscalculation and unintended escalation, and making clear to the Chinese leadership that the United States intends to maintain its position as the leading power in the Indo-Pacific and that it has the military capacity, the alliance structure, and the strategic will to enforce that commitment.

Badly needed does not mean easy. Badly needed does not mean that agreement will be reached on most issues. What badly needed means is that the conversation is overdue, that both nations benefit from clear communication about interests and red lines, and that the current trajectory—with China pursuing more aggressive military posturing in the South China Sea, with the Chinese Communist Party accelerating its nuclear modernization program, with Beijing pursuing technological competition with the West—requires active American diplomatic engagement to manage and constrain escalatory dynamics.

The situation in the Persian Gulf demonstrates that American strength, applied with discipline and clarity, can produce strategic outcomes without requiring unnecessary military conflict.



The situation in the Taiwan Strait, where Chinese military exercises have grown increasingly frequent and increasingly sophisticated, demonstrates that American diplomatic clarity combined with American military presence and American alliance partnerships can deter military adventurism. The situation in Eastern Europe, where Russian aggression has been constrained by American and NATO support for Ukraine, demonstrates that American commitment to defending the international rules-based order remains credible and consequential.

To President Trump, Vice President Marco Rubio, Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Treasury Scott Bessent, and all the other men and women bearing responsibility for American national security at this critical moment in history:



Your discipline. Your sacrifice. Your willingness to operate under non-standard conditions, to stand watch when others are sleeping, to make difficult decisions that will be unpopular with certain constituencies, to hold the course in rough weather, to defend the American Constitution while advancing American interests—this is the foundation upon which our national security rests. This is the basis for the peace through strength that the world desperately needs but often fails to appreciate.

The talks with Xi are badly needed. They are also being conducted by people who understand that leadership is not about comfort or popularity. Leadership is about standing at the helm when the weather turns dangerous, holding the course through contested waters, and bringing your nation and your crew safely to the destination. There are no normal sleeping hours in this role. There are no vacation days. There are only the demands of standing watch.”

Keep the course. The night watch will continue. American strength will be maintained. And through that strength, and only through that strength, will sustainable peace be preserved.



Thank you.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi and Family