Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Euan
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You have summed up this beautifully, the reference of the watch keeper and the roles of others all for the safe passage to a new dawn

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