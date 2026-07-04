© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington, DC 20005, United States

By Pascal Najadi

WASHINGTON, DC — I write to you from 1500 K Street, in the heart of the American capital, on the Fourth of July, 2026, the two-hundred-and-fiftieth birthday of the United States of America.

Two and a half centuries ago, on this day, a people set down in plain words that liberty is the birthright of every human being and then gave their lives across the generations to make the promise real.

Today the bells of freedom ring across this country, and I, a Swiss citizen abroad, ring them gladly alongside my American friends.

I have chosen this day, of all days, to write home to my fellow citizens of the Swiss Confederation. A day that celebrates freedom is the right day to celebrate peace and the right day to lay down an old quarrel.

What follows is not a letter of grievance. It is a letter of reconciliation, written in a spirit of gratitude and of hope, and it carries a single request: that we come together, back home in Switzerland, and close the wound of the COVID years.

A Citizen Who Spoke, Acted, And Lost

I begin with a fact I have never hidden and will never disown. So far as the public record shows, I am the only private citizen in the world to have taken his own head of government to a criminal complaint over the conduct of the pandemic and to have carried that complaint all the way to the Federal Criminal Court of my own Swiss Confederation.

On 2 December 2022, I filed a criminal complaint at the Cantonal Police of Lucerne against the then-Federal Councillor and Head of the Federal Department of Home Affairs, Mr. Alain Berset, who would shortly assume the Presidency of the Swiss Confederation.

I spoke. I acted. And on 5 September 2023, in case BB.2023.102, I lost. The Board of Appeal at the Federal Criminal Court that has its seat in the southern Swiss city of Bellinzona declined to enter into the matter, and I have set out, in the sanitized legal record reproduced in full at the end of this letter, precisely why I believe that ruling left the decisive questions of Swiss constitutional law and of Switzerland’s binding treaty obligations unanswered.

I do not regret a single step of it. In the years since, I became one of the most vocal critics of the certificate regime and of the representations on which it rested. I would do it again. A citizen who is right to ask the question is not made wrong by a court that declines to answer it.

And yet, and this is the whole purpose of what I write today, I no longer point my finger at Bern.

Why I Now Forgive Mr. Berset and Forgive Bern

Something has changed, and it has changed the direction in which honest men and women should now be looking.

On 18 June 2026, in one of her final acts as Director of National Intelligence, Tulsi Gabbard released a body of declassified material concerning the origins of COVID-19 and the conduct of the United States public-health and intelligence apparatus. I have read that record against everything I documented in my own case, and I have reached a settled conclusion of conscience.

Mr. Berset, as the political head of a national health administration, relied, as any such minister must rely, on assurances, data, and scientific representations that flowed to him from upstream. Those representations, we now have strong reason to believe, were compromised at their very source, far from Bern, far from Switzerland, in a chain that began in a laboratory on the other side of the world. If the citizens of the free nations were deceived, then their governments were, in the main, deceived alongside them.

I cannot in good conscience accuse a man in Bern for a deception that was seeded thousands of miles away. And so I extend to Mr. Alain Berset my forgiveness, freely, and of my own volition. It does not retract one line of the legal record; the record stands as filed, and the questions it raises remain open for the proper forum.

But forgiveness of the man and the integrity of the record are not in conflict. Forgiveness is a great and clarifying emotion, and I recommend it, without reservation, to every one of my countrymen. It is how a people reconciles with itself and turns, together, toward a better future.

The Source Upstream: Washington’s Own Record

Let me be precise about what the declassification indicates and equally precise about what remains for others to prove.

The released materials, in the words of the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, assert that Dr. Anthony Fauci, as head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, funded coronavirus research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology and that he worked to suppress consideration of a laboratory origin.

It is a matter of extensive public record, not in serious dispute, that United States federal funds flowed, through the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a New York intermediary, to illicit coronavirus gain-of-function research subcontracted to that laboratory in the communist People’s Republic of China, America’s number one adversary.



In my considered assessment, that gain-of-function research crossed the legal line into the deliberate enhancement of a pathogen, gain-of-function work, and it did so with American taxpayers’ money in a laboratory located inside the Marxist-Leninist one-party state that is today the principal strategic adversary of the free world.

The gravest part is this: the released record indicates that Dr. Fauci’s own account to the Congress of the United States did not match what he knew and what he funded. In plain words, the record indicates he did not tell Congress the truth, nor, it follows, the President of the United States, the mainstream press, or the World Health Organization, which took its lead from him.



The Chairman of the Senate Homeland Security Committee, Senator Rand Paul, has now issued a subpoena compelling Dr. Fauci to testify. That is exactly as it should be.

Here I ask my readers for patience, and I ask it of myself. This is my opinion, stated in my own voice and under my own authority: that the enhanced pathogen developed and released, whether by laboratory accident or otherwise, constitutes in law the development of a biological weapon and that its escape visited upon the United States and upwards of 190 nations the gravest cross-border harm of the post-war era. But an opinion is not a verdict.



The questions of deliberate intent and of state attribution belong to the competent authorities of the United States, the Department of Justice, the Senate, and Congress; and to the courts.



Let justice take her time. Let her take her course. I would rather she move at her pace and arrive at the truth than move quickly and arrive anywhere else. What is right has to be done right. There are no two ways about it.

The Human Cost

We should never let the scale of this become an abstraction. In the United States alone, more than 1.2 million deaths from COVID-19 have been confirmed, the highest recorded national toll of any country on earth. Worldwide, more than 7.1 million deaths have been reported to the World Health Organization (WHO), and the World Health Organization’s own estimate of the true toll, counting the deaths the pandemic caused directly and indirectly, stands at roughly 14.9 million for the years 2020 and 2021 alone, with independent studies placing the figure higher still, as high as some 18 million and beyond.



Whatever the final accounting, this was a cross-border catastrophe on a scale the world had not seen since the Second World War. Every one of those numbers was a life, a family, a chair left empty. That is the weight that must sit behind every measured word that follows.

A Reckoning Of Law And Ledger, Not Of Arms

Let me say clearly what I do not believe, because fear is the enemy of clear thinking. I do not believe this leads to a Third World War, although if it were prosecuted as such by the DOJ, then Fauci and his large network of connected enablers and conduits, together with the PRC, had a hand in a terrorist bioweapon attack, an act of war against not only the United States but also against more than 190 nations on earth. I say that as a man who has spent his life reading the strategic map, and I say it with conviction.

What I believe instead is that the one-party state in Beijing will be exposed and will pay, not in blood, but in treasure and in standing. The declassification of the former DNI, the brave and magnificent Tulsi Gabbard, has opened the floodgate of truth by order of her boss, President Donald J. Trump.

Through it, more than 190 nations gain a lawful path to seek redress: reparation claims pursued in the courts and, where warranted, the coordinated instrument of secondary sanctions that will, finally, accelerate the already failed Marxist ideology communist-ruled economy of the PRC. That is a measured response. It stops well short of a military one, which would be reckless by every account and which no responsible statesman should countenance. The PRC is hiding behind its nukes, cowardly, like Moscow and Pyongyang.

Because if they did not possess that nuclear deterrence, a Maduro 2.0 could swiftly remove all threats and oppression of their own people, and believe me, the Chinese people are fed up with Beijing but are coerced every day into silence, or else they end up in some reeducation camp far away from any reporting.

But make no mistake: this cannot go unanswered by the United States and by her true allies, Switzerland among them. In the period ahead, I expect the force posture and the deterrence shields of the free nations to rise, and I expect every lawful measure to be taken to ensure that a harm of this character can never again be visited upon humanity. Deterrence is not provocation. Deterrence is what keeps the peace.

There is precedent, and it is instructive. In the late 1980s, President Ronald Reagan and his Secretary of Defense, Frank Carlucci, did not defeat the Soviet Union on a battlefield. They out-built it, out-lasted it, and applied a sustained economic and strategic pressure until an unaccountable, hostile, one-party system collapsed under the weight of its own contradictions.

The same measured architecture, economic, legal, financial, and patient, is available again. A wider sanctions regime, lawfully constructed and broadly held, can achieve against the one-party system in Beijing what arms never should: it can let an undemocratic and hostile structure implode by its own design without a shot fired. And, mark my words, this is the consequential, measured response by us, the defenders of our Judaic-Christian Western Hemisphere, also known as the free world.

The Report - UNCLASSIFIED Version

(Sanitized)



”All warfare is based on deception.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 1



Hence:



“What enables the wise sovereign and the good general to strike and conquer and achieve things beyond the reach of ordinary men is foreknowledge.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13 (The Use of Spies)





© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC

The beautifully restored entry hall and lobby of GeoStrat Agency LLC at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005—marble underfoot, a coffered gilt ceiling overhead, and the globe-and-pin device mark standing watch over the floor. A five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of former DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. © GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026

Note From The Executive Secretary

I am Yael R. Eastman, Executive Secretary and Head of Research at GeoStrat Agency LLC. I read every line before it leaves this desk. We do not chase the news. We call it before it breaks, and we let the timestamps prove it. What you have just read rests on the public record—a settled United States enforcement action, dated and filed. Where the Principal moves from fact to forecast, he says so plainly. That is the standard here.



Make no mistake: we publish to be right, not to be loud, and we focus on picking up and collating reliable signals over listening to distracting noise.

The Principal’s Purpose and Doctrine—Reliable Signal Over Noise

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, leads by example. He delivers to every audience, freely and without barrier, highly accurate forward markers — signal over noise. He sets out to reach the younger generation, the future: the kids, the young teenagers, and all who aspire to be well informed and feel engaged. He wants them to reflect on no-nonsense, cold-eyed reporting, and on the style he brings to light — the nuance, anchored in documents and in real events he lived and handled at top government level, in crisis, across four decades.

This is his most treasured goal. He is determined that GeoStrat Agency LLC remains free and clear, by design, of any financial or political influence whatsoever. He accepts no favors from anyone. He answers only to himself and to the Lord — who guards and fences his moral compass — so that he can best serve the community and continue to champion America and Switzerland First, and Peace Through Strength. In the case of Switzerland, Peace Through Diplomacy.

He aims, in consequence, to expose any subversive movement or threat that could endanger the order of our respective constitutions. Let it be clear, stated openly here: any attempt, by any element, to approach us with so-called confidential or classified information will be reported at once to the respective agencies within the ODNI orbit.

His doctrine is our ironclad rule. See beyond the horizon, and shape the world before it shifts—because once it shifts, it is often too late.







We must all work hard, each and every one of us, to keep our democratic dialogue alive and in good standing, with good manners and mutual respect.

We will not tolerate hate speech, attacks, or slurs. Any aggressive posture or veiled threat against this office, our team, or our family members will be reported directly to the respective law enforcement agencies—here in Washington, DC, and back home in Switzerland.

Our Mandate and Mission

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a non-partisan, non-profit, sovereign geostrategic intelligence and publishing operation. We advance a clear-eyed understanding of the forces reshaping the world order through rigorous research, trusted analysis, and forward markers that hold. Signal over noise. Make no mistake — our purpose is singular.

Our Founder and Principal, Mr. Pascal Najadi, has chosen to place his private office and geostrategic intelligence unit here in Washington, DC — at the heart of where the world gets shaped. As a Swiss, he is loyal to his flag. And he makes one commitment clear and open: his steadfast support for the Trump doctrine, America First, and Peace Through Strength. In his view, only a strong, healthy, and prosperous United States can best serve its real and true allies — among them the Swiss Confederation, a friend of America since this great nation was founded 250 years ago.

Mr. Najadi may not be politically correct in the eyes of the woke, Marxist ideology. He says so to them plainly, and he does not care. To communicate with clarity and to hold mutual respect — that is what real partnership is built on. He has had his fill of the yes-men and the fair-weather friends, and he has no interest in looking back. Evolution moves in one direction only. Forward, by nature.

The question put to man and machine alike is binary. Left or right at the inflection point. We will be judged one day by our own decisions, and we must stop blaming others for the choices we make. There is no nanny state. That was never the idea of Swiss direct democracy, which leads the world in that respect, nor of We the People and the Founding Fathers of this great nation.

Note On Identity And Legal Standing

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a United States limited liability company registered at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005. It is a separate and distinct entity, unaffiliated with the Hague-based geostrat.org or any similarly named body. It holds both United States trademarks named below. It seeks no business, solicits no clients, and provides advisory services to no one. It speaks only through its two owned channels—its Substack and its YouTube. Any other voice claiming this name is impersonation.

Financial Independence

GeoStrat Agency LLC is funded entirely by the private resources of Pascal Najadi. It holds no bank account in the agency’s name. It takes no donors. It sells no subscriptions. Its subscribers pay nothing. It carries no advertisers and answers to no political masters. Our independence is our asset and power.

For The Record — No Media, No Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews. When it makes news, that is signal, not noise. There are two authorized channels and only two: the Substack at pnajadi1967.substack.com, and the YouTube channel under Geostrat Agency LLC. Anything else bearing this name is impersonation and of a fraudulent nature. Beware.

Now UNCLASSIFIED, And Yours To Read—The War We Called. The Peace We Called.

The Crown Report 2026 (ref. GSA-CROWN-2026-001), filed under the open Epic Fury register GSA-EF-2026-004, sets out the full Iran and ‘Epic Fury 2026’ forecasting record—from the first call in January 2026 to the Bürgenstock close. Three layers are kept apart and never blended:

Established public fact, timestamped published analysis, and prior self-assessment marked as such. An independent Grok (xAI) audit returned a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days over nine outlets.

The report is now released UNCLASSIFIED in four editions—English, French, German, and Italian. It is free, with no paywall.

Request your copy from me by emailing my public affairs email address: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

With respect, from my desk in Washington, DC,

Yael R. Eastman

Executive Secretary & Head of Research

Office of the Principal — GeoStrat Agency LLC

24/7 monitored line: +1 (771) 203-0610 · 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005

Context Film

Each report is accompanied by a context film, selected to deepen the record. Content management by Yael R. Eastman.

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© 2026 GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005.