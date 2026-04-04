Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

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Harry's avatar
Harry
Apr 5

Funny how back before Britannia was ruled by knaves, and still ruled the waves, right up to WWII, the Royal Navy controlled the Straits of Hormuz, with bases in Oman, Bahrain, Iran(!), Kuwait, the UAE (Trucial States back then), even Kharg Island. And Aden, though that was more about Suez. Of course, back then they had more ships than admirals, unlike today.

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David Walk's avatar
David Walk
Apr 4

I know a lot of folks would like to see the US out of NATO, I was not one till this betrayal by NATO.

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