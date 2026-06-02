by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman



WASHINGTON, DC — Today GeoStrat Agency LLC releases a memento unlike any we have made. Not a report. A song. “Epic Fury 2026,” Vol. 1 — The Victory of Summer 2026, composed by my own hand.



Listen in full now on our GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel, and pre-save it on Spotify through our release page—it lands in your library the moment it drops across all major platforms.

I first wrote its melody as a short jingle for the Context Film, published on February 15—almost two weeks before Operation Epic Fury rose in full surprise upon our adversaries on February 28. I did not know then what I know now. The music came first. The thunder followed.

This song is dedicated to the brave service members of the United States and Israel. To the men and women who carried the weight and bore the risk. We honor you.

It is dedicated to the 47th Commander-in-Chief, President Donald J. Trump, to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, and to the members of their cabinets who held the line. America First. Peace Through Strength. The doctrine was delivered.

And it is dedicated to the intelligence and counterintelligence community of the United States. Some of you worked years in contested ground. You caught the enemy’s signals before they could transmit. Make no mistake—without that craft, under that compressed tempo, Op. ‘Epic Fury 2026’ could not have happened.

In the Big Game, the signal always comes first. Then the action was directed back to where the signal came from—preemptive and precise, as CENTCOM and the IDF executed on February 28, 2026.

Listen closely, and you will hear four voices woven through the work. Three you will know at once—three different seats of great power, each commanding from a different height. And one more besides.

Four Different Posts. Four Different Powers. In the decisive hour, one shared focus. I wonder if our esteemed community here can name all four, in full and in order.

A hint: each held the same aim, from a very different chair.

A Personal Word

To Tulsi Gabbard, who has stepped away from her post as Director of National Intelligence to stand beside the man she loves—and to Abraham—my wonderful spouse Coco and I send our prayers, our strength, and our steadfast hope.

We dedicate this song to you, dear Abraham, and to your magnificent spouse. You two are a wonderful couple, and many young people can look up to you with pride, as do we. Stay well and stay strong. There is no force stronger than the bond you share. You are in our hearts and minds every day.

This album cover and this short musical document will soon emerge on Spotify and many other platforms—and they are built to last. A small, lasting record of a large moment.

Because the victory does not belong to us alone. It belongs to you. It belongs to all of us.

Up and onwards.

With every good wish,

Pascal and Coco Najadi

Washington, DC

Watch The Context Film on our official GeoStrat Agency LLC YouTube channel.

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“Hence, it is only the enlightened ruler and the wise general who will use the highest intelligence of the army for purposes of spying, and thereby they achieve great results. Spies are the most important element in war, because on them depends an army’s ability to move.”

— Sun Tzu, The Art of War, Chapter 13: The Use of Spies

“We make the news, and we do this with precise signal, not noise. The record stands on its own merit, and it speaks for itself.”

— Pascal Najadi

“At GeoStrat Agency LLC in Washington, DC, we hold the course at all times. When the sky turns and the sea rises, you do not negotiate with the storm—you set your heading and keep it.”

— Pascal Najadi

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.

GeoStrat Agency LLC Channel Now Also On Spotify:

— The Coolest Vibes From Washington, DC —

For The Cool Operators To Chill After Compressed Tempo is now on Spotify.

Even the sharpest operators have to come down off the tempo. After the compressed hours—the signal runs, the deadlines that do not move, and the nights Washington sleeps and we do not—there is a moment to set the watch down and let the city’s own sound carry you. So we built one.

The Official GeoStrat Agency LLC Spotify Channel is now launched, and it’s rocking the place.

The Washington DC Chill Vibes Vol. 1, at launch, ran exactly 67 tracks for 67 days of the record U.S.-Israeli Op.



‘Epic Fury 2026’ of pure downtempo: dream-pop, lounge, and the smooth electronica this capital practically invented—Thievery Corporation, Eric Hilton, and the Eighteenth Street Lounge lineage that turned cool into a Washington export.



It is the coolest vibe from the capital of the righteous. Trump Doctrine:

America First and Peace Through Strength.





Pour something good. Ease the throttle back. Let it run.

Press play and chill after a hard day’s work on your commute in your car, but always drive safely and don’t drink and drive. Adapt speed to limits, except for all the U.S. service members stationed in Germany, where a car is still a car and not woke electric.

Listen here:

A Note From The Executive Secretary

GeoStrat Agency LLC is a private, nonprofit, sovereign geostrategic private intelligence unit and publishing operation at 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC — a five-minute walk from the White House, across Lafayette Square, and around the corner from the Washington office of DNI Tulsi Gabbard, yet entirely independent and autarkic. We hold no bank account. We accept no donors. We answer to no party and no foreign interest. Our reports are published in full and open to all, for free and without a paywall. Our forecasting record on Epic Fury 2026 stands on calls borne out by events; to date, none has been overtaken.

On The Record, On Our Terms: GeoStrat Agency LLC Statement On Media And Press

GeoStrat Agency LLC grants no interviews of any kind. Not print, not audio, not audiovisual, not through any intermediary or chain, whether national, international, American, Swiss, or European.

Our principal, Pascal Najadi, communicates through one channel and one channel only: our open-source, paywall-free Substack and YouTube platforms, where all analysis, all signals, and our selective French audiovisual materials for the Francophonie are published in full and free to every reader. Beyond these platforms, no interview is given, period.

Make no mistake—while the subversive elements of the Democrat and Socialist parties on both sides of the Atlantic, and the Marxist-drunk mainstream fake news media that carries their water, chase the conventional narrative, GeoStrat Agency LLC has already beaten them outright on ‘Epic Fury 2026’.

Invitation From GeoStrat Agency LLC

The Epic Fury 2026 Open-Source Record: Now UNCLASSIFIED And Yours To Read

This is our flagship analytical report, reference GSA-EF-2026-004, and as of 26 May 2026, it is unclassified and open to every reader. No paywall. No gatekeeping. Write to ExecSec@geostrat.agency and I will send it to you directly, in English and in French.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 is now successfully completed.



The joint US-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime opened on 28 February 2026 and was brought to its formal close by President Trump’s War Powers termination letter to the United States Congress—the President’s core military objectives were achieved in a decisive campaign of 67 days, a record without equal in the annals of modern war. We forecasted its character before it unfolded, and the record holds.

The report keeps two distinct matters rigorously apart, each to its own standard of proof.



First, the established public fact: Anthropic’s Claude artificial intelligence, working through Palantir’s Maven Smart System, assisted two United States operations of 2026 — the capture of Maduro in Venezuela under Operation Absolute Resolve, and the joint US-Israeli campaign against the Iranian regime under Operation ‘Epic Fury 2026’.



That fact was confirmed before the United States Senate. We state it as fact, and we source it. Second, our own forecasting record—every call timestamped on our public archive, published before the operation unfolded: the campaign character, the sequencing of suppression before the strike, Kharg Island as the economic endgame, and the maritime blockade of Hormuz. Each set down in advance.



Each is borne out. Not one overtaken by events. The archive is open, the dates are fixed, and the verdict is there to be checked.

The record carries an independent audit, attached as Annex A. Grok, the xAI model, measured our Epic Fury coverage against nine of the largest outlets in the world—CNN, BBC, Reuters, RT, NZZ, FAZ, the Financial Times, Fox News, and The New York Times.



It rated GeoStrat Agency LLC the leader: a composite of 8.5 out of 10, with a publication-tempo lead of 10 to 18 days across the strategic calls. Nothing in the report asks you to take our word. Everything invites you to check it. Write to me. I will send it.

Truly Yours,

Mrs. Yael R. Eastman,

Executive Secretary & Head of Research,

GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005, United States

Our monitored and recorded direct office phone line: +1 (771) 203 0610

Epic Fury 2026™ is a trademark of Pascal Najadi, filed with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Principal Register (Serial No. 99807441). The GeoStrat Agency LLC globe-and-pin device mark is filed in the same name (Serial No. 99766311). Both are held personally by the founder.

© GeoStrat Agency LLC 2026.