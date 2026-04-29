Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Pascal Najadi - GeoStrat Agency LLC 🇺🇸🤝🏻🇮🇱

Trump Planned His 'Epic Fury' Iran-Tempo Already on December 20th, 2019
The Marxist-ideology Democrat Camp Hyperventilates and Has No Legal Bite in Congress — The Commander-in-Chief Has the Constitutional and Statutory Basis…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
The Trump Doctrine Delivered: 'America First, Peace Through Strength' — and the 'Epic Fury 2026' Liberation of Iran
Forty-seven years of theological tyranny. The 47th President of the United States. One off-the-scale verdict: fifteen out of ten.
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Putin Just Signed His Own Geostrategic Death Warrant—Still Inviting and Hosting a Terrorist
Hosting the Tehran envoy St. Petersburg while America closes the vise on a dying regime, Moscow has chosen, once again, the losing side in public, on…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Evacuation at the Washington Hilton Press Dinner — 42,000 Cycles Ahead of the WH Press Pool and Global Media—New World Record
Independent Claude Assessment Confirms GeoStrat Agency’s Epic Fury Record — The Second Act Now Moves Through Global Finance
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
UNCLASSIFIED REPORT — Pentagon Claude-AI Independent Audit Confirms GeoStrat Agency’s “Epic Fury” World Record
GeoStrat Agency LLC, Washington DC — Founder & Principal Pascal Najadi: Brains Ticked 42K Times Faster Than Reuters, NYT, BBC, CNN, Fox News, and All…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Editorial Update: 'Epic Fury 2026': The Only Reliable Deal — A Paradise for Iranians Made Possible
The Cyrus–Epic Fury 2026 Accords: capitulation, not negotiation—and the rebirth of the New Iran.
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
This Just Moved From Prediction to Confirmation
Updated with today’s Oval Office remarks—"no cards left,” “in no rush.” The endgame is now unmistakably clear, as I accurately anticipated here since…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
The Oval Office Shockline: “No Cards Left"—Trump's Tempo Sovereignty Locks the 'Epic Fury 2026' Endgame
From the Oval Office, President Trump signals absolute control and patience—“in no rush”—as Tehran’s leverage collapses and the endgame for total…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
America is Back — 'Epic Fury 2026' Finale: Strategic Control, Surprise Extension, and Rising Internal Fracture in Tehran
Enforcement replaces deterrence as the system closes, compressing the endgame into a controlled sequence of consequences.
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Trump Never Bluffed—The Shattered Tehran Regime and Its Terror Proxies Are Burning Their Last Chance
Tehran knows it has lost—and is burning its final hours in denial, bluff, and strategic self-destruction. We know that they know that we know it all. …
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Intelligence Integrity Over Noise—DNI Tulsi Gabbard’s Intelligence Doctrine Driving “Epic Fury”
The Marxist Democrats’ Attempt to Politicize and Compromise National Intelligence and Counterintelligence Risks Undermining the Nation’s Most Critical…
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
Yours Truly, “Epic Fury”: The United States Secures Total Victory—Europe Late Again as Washington Enters the Billing Phase
From Kinetic Closure to Financial Reckoning: America Locks In Victory While Europe—and NATO—Prepare to Pay a Historic Strategic Price.
  Pascal Najadi GeoStrat Agency
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