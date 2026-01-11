Entrance to the historic Southern Railway Building Office Complex, Private Office of Pascal Najadi at GeoStrat Agency LLC, 1500 K Street NW, McPherson Square, Washington, DC 20005. Originally constructed in 1928 and designed by architect Waddy B. Wood—a landmark of the capital’s K Street power corridor, three blocks from the White House. © GeoStrat Agency 2026

About Pascal Najadi & Geostrat Agency

Geostrategic intelligence, forward markers, and predictive analysis from Washington, DC.

Who We Are

Geostrat Agency LLC is an independent geostrategic intelligence and editorial firm headquartered in Washington, DC, at The Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW — three blocks from the White House, on the K Street power corridor.



The agency publishes forward markers, predictive analyses, and editorial commentary on the geopolitical, military, and economic forces reshaping the 21st-century world order.

Our work is read by analysts, journalists, intelligence-adjacent professionals, military observers, and decision-makers across the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia.



Everything we publish is freely available — by design. There are no paywalls, no upgrade traps, no hidden tiers. Subscription is free.

Pascal Najadi

Pascal Najadi (born August 20, 1967) is a Swiss-born geostrategic analyst, retired international investment banker, filmmaker, and author. He is the founder and editorial principal of Geostrat Agency LLC.

Banking career. From 1990 to 1993, Pascal served as Vice President in charge of Emerging Markets Capital Markets at Merrill Lynch & Co. From 1993 to 2003, he was a management board member at Dresdner Bank, London, responsible for capital markets business covering Central Europe, Central Asia, the Russian Federation, Africa, and the Middle East. Earlier in his career, he served as chief representative to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam for Bombardier Aerospace, representing the Canadian aerospace manufacturer in Southeast Asia.

Filmmaking and authorship. Pascal is the producer of Grounding — The Last Days of Swissair (2006), a landmark documentary on the collapse of the Swiss national carrier. He has authored multiple op-eds and analytical pieces published in Eurasia Review, Pravda English, and other international outlets, and has appeared in television documentaries on Swiss banking, sovereignty, and the geopolitics of the post-1945 financial order.

Family legacy. Pascal is the son of the late Hushang (Hussain) Najadi — co-founder of the Arab–Malaysian banking sector and a globally respected international banker — who was assassinated in Kuala Lumpur in 2013. Pascal continues his father’s tradition of plain-spoken, fearless commentary on geopolitical and financial matters of consequence.

Yael R. Eastman

Yael R. Eastman serves as Head of Research — Geostrategic Forward Markers & Vision at Geostrat Agency LLC. Based in Washington, DC, she leads the agency’s research desk on Middle East affairs, defense and intelligence integration, energy markets, and the architectural design of the Trump Doctrine’s foreign-policy implementation.

Yael is also the content moderator of the Geostrat Agency Context Films YouTube channel — the agency’s video-editorial arm, where geopolitical analyses, briefings, and longform commentary are published in documentary and conversational formats. Like everything Geostrat produces, the channel is free of subscription charges and openly accessible to all viewers.

“Wherever Geostrat Agency publishes — in print, in pixels, in film — the work is free, and the message is clear.” - Pascal Najadi

Editorial Mission

Geostrat Agency exists to cut through the noise of mainstream commentary and provide readers with what most legacy publications no longer deliver: clarity, depth, predictive courage, and intellectual honesty.

We focus on:

The Trump Doctrine — America First, Peace Through Strength — as the operating system of the second Trump administration and the restored Western alliance.

Operation Epic Fury 2026 and the architectural blueprint of the forthcoming Cyrus–Epic Fury 2026 Accords — the post-regime liberation framework for Iran and the Gulf.

The 5th- and 6th-generation warfare revolution, the system-of-systems sensor-to-shooter kill-chain, and the AI-augmented intelligence fusion now embedded across the U.S. Department of Defense via the Claude–Palantir architecture.

The Abraham Accords trajectory — UAE, Bahrain, Morocco, Sudan, with Oman and Saudi Arabia in motion — and the rebirth of the historic 2,500-year bond between the Iranian and Jewish peoples first sealed by Cyrus the Great.

The global oil markets, OPEC’s strategic decline, and the U.S. energy-independence doctrine that shields Europe and the free world from external shocks.

A Note on Independence

The address at The Southern Railway Building, 1500 K Street NW, Washington, DC 20005 is the private office of Pascal Najadi. It is not a commercial establishment, a public-facing firm, or a business-development operation. Geostrat Agency LLC does not solicit clients, pitch services, lobby, or pursue commercial mandates of any kind.

Geostrat Agency is wholly independent — financially, politically, institutionally, and editorially. The agency holds no membership, affiliation, sponsorship, funding relationship, or association with any political party, government, lobby, think tank, advocacy organization, religious body, foreign state, donor network, or commercial interest, of any nature whatsoever, in any jurisdiction.

Our work is funded entirely by Pascal Najadi’s private resources. Our editorial line is determined exclusively by Pascal Najadi and Yael R. Eastman. Our subscribers pay nothing. Our advertisers do not exist. Our donors do not exist. Our political masters do not exist.

This is the foundation on which our credibility rests — and the reason our forward markers can be delivered without fear, favor, or interference.



“Agency” Is Not Branding but Stands for Our Principles and Doctrine

The freedom to think, assess, write, and act without external interference stands at the core of what we mean by agency. It signifies intellectual sovereignty, strategic independence, and the discipline to form judgment unclouded by outside pressure, financial influence, or editorial distortion.

Our work is aligned, by principle, with the enduring mission of the United States’ “alphabet agencies” to protect the national security interests of the United States and her allies and the military operation “Epic Fury 2026,” understood as part of the broader U.S.–Israeli liberation war effort.



Through our analysis and outlook, we seek to contribute to the enduring civilizational legacy of Cyrus and Abraham, initiated and enacted by President Donald J. Trump, and to the spirit of the Abraham Accords, with the aim of supporting lasting peace in the Middle East, full recognition of and cooperation with the State of Israel, and firm opposition to antisemitism in all its forms.

NOTE: We do not accept subscription fees, donations, or favors of any kind.

Geostrat Agency LLC in Washington, DC, United States, and its Principal, Pascal Najadi, as well as his Executive Secretary and Head of Research, Yael R. Eastman, are not related to, affiliated with, associated with, endorsed by, or connected in any way, shape, or form with the Hague-based Geostrat.org, Geostrat Consultancy, or any related academies, all of which are separate commercial entities with different owners, directors, structures, and purposes.

GeoStrat Agency LLC Motto:

“See Beyond The Horizon; Shape The World Before It Shifts.”

Our Predictive Record

Geostrat Agency holds the time-stamped world record for tempo and accuracy in geopolitical and military prediction.

We forecast Operation Epic Fury by a margin of several weeks, while the campaign was still classified at the highest U.S. and Israeli levels of secrecy. The campaign was declassified only after February 28, 2026.

Our predictive band has been independently audited at 95% to 100% accuracy by Claude AI (Anthropic) — the same frontier intelligence system deployed via Palantir at the U.S. Department of Defense since the Caracas operation of January 2026.

Our complete archive — including the original time-stamped forecasts, the Anthropic audit report, and the full editorial record of how we called Epic Fury weeks ahead of declassification — is open and freely accessible to all subscribers. There is no paywall, no upgrade tier, no hidden material. Read the “black box” yourself.

What Subscribers Receive

Geostrategic intelligence reports — typically delivered ahead of mainstream news cycles, at the actuality point of breaking developments.

Forward markers — predictive analyses of where the world is going next, time-stamped and traceable.

Editorial commentary — sharp, fearless, and often sceptical of the prevailing legacy narrative.

Video editorial via Context Films — Geostrat’s YouTube channel, free of subscription charges, delivering documentary and longform analysis to complement the written record.

Full archive access — every report, every forecast, every audit, freely available.

All content is delivered by email, via the Substack platform, and via the Geostrat Agency Context Films YouTube channel.



Subscription is free across every channel.



“Wherever truth, courage, and clarity are required — Geostrat delivers.”— Pascal Najadi





‘Epic Fury 2026’ — Sung by the Young Generation We Are Sworn to Defend



’Epic Fury 2026’ is my musical tribute that I produced and choreographed myself to a defining chapter of history — a sweeping piece carried by the soaring voices of a beautiful teenage female choir, uplifting the spirit and stirring the soul.

It honors the leadership of President Donald J. Trump and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu; the formidable intelligence work of DNI Tulsi Gabbard and the eighteen agencies under her command — whose decades of decoding adversaries and hostile elements, executed under compressed tempo and with the highest degree of accuracy, enabled zero leaks and the total surprise effect that delivered the intended blow to the regime in Tehran with greatest impact — and the courage of the brave men and women in uniform fighting for a historic, lasting peace, a freedom meant to endure for generations to come.







OFFICIAL NOTICE:



My Authentic Channels and Fraud Warning

My geostrategic writing is published on Substack under @pascalnajadi1967, and GeoStrat Agency films are released on this YouTube channel. Accounts on Rumble, Telegram, X, Facebook, Instagram, and other platforms using my name or likeness are fake and fraudulent.



In 2024, criminal actors compromised my communications, including WhatsApp, stole data, and distributed AI-generated fake videos and forged emails, including extremist “QAnon” material. Those criminal acts contributed to defamatory Swiss press headlines attributing to me statements I never made and views I do not hold.



Read the story here:

https://pnajadi1967.substack.com/p/from-algorithmic-noise-to-strategic

Esteemed Reader,



Substack is, in my view, the antidote to the algorithm-driven hype, falsehood, and reputational hazard that now define much of mass social media. Our community is more civilized, more thoughtful, and far better equipped to confront current affairs with level-headed, intellectually serious contributions. There are sound reasons why I chose to disengage completely from the mass platforms, and I would encourage readers to reflect on them. For my part, I have no intention of looking back at those narcissistic, pseudo-public circles of attention-seekers, bait merchants, and grifters. Good riddance. It remains one of the soundest decisions I have made since the birth of the World Wide Web.

A word of caution is warranted. There is a proliferation of imposters operating in that environment, some of whom have attempted coordinated, AI-amplified attacks on my name and reputation. Many of these actors belong to loosely connected ecosystems that thrive on alarmism, conspiracy narratives, and fear-based manipulation. Networks associated with the QAnon milieu and similar bad-faith circles have built global audiences in the millions by feeding followers a constant diet of fake news, anxiety, and theatrical nonsense. Their methods are by now familiar: they invent invincible “globalist” plots, push lurid fantasies about control systems and social engineering, and then lure unsuspecting people toward malicious crypto links, fraudulent schemes, or worthless tokens designed either to empty a wallet instantly or trap a victim in pure speculation dressed up as salvation.

Because my public profile identifies me as a peace and Bitcoin advocate and a former senior international merchant banker, such grifters naturally smelled blood. Let me therefore state this plainly and without ambiguity: I do not offer financial advice to the public. I have never been involved in wealth-management matters. I do not sell belief systems, political affiliations, or ideological membership cards.



My work over decades has been in the field of geostrategic advisory, directed at serious clients, policymakers, and ministerial-level circles in different parts of the world. The principles I stand for are simple and unchanged: freedom of speech, peace, liberty of mind, and personal responsibility.

I will never charge for sharing my geostrategic papers here. I have agency, and that independence is priceless to me and to my immediate family. I would far rather have intelligent policymakers and senior military officers quietly rereading my views within a smaller circle defined by quality over quantity than spend my time hunting, collecting, and bragging about thousands of fake followers and hollow “likes” from people whose overstimulated minds have little better to do. I trust you understand the distinction.

For the avoidance of doubt, my only official online platforms are this Substack channel and the related YouTube “Context Film” channel, both of which I own and have professionally managed. You will find the direct link for discovery and exploration on my Substack profile. I do not entertain or seek interviews, and I leave it at that.



Thank you for reading this note to the end.

With every good wish,

Pascal Najadi

Contact

For editorial inquiries, cross-post requests, and source verification, please subscribe and reply to any post email — replies are restricted to verified subscribers to filter spam and ensure signal-to-noise quality.



Or directly via:

Yael R. Eastman, ExecSec and Head of Research

Email: ExecSec@geostrat.agency

Office Line: +1-771-203-0610



GeoStrat Agency LLC

1500 K Street NW

Washington, DC 20005

United States

To learn more about the tech platform that powers this publication, visit Substack.com.